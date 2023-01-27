David Crosby’s bowling scar

“Because David Crosby says he has one. In this song. I’ve always wondered what he means.”

Not long ago my husband and I were driving somewhere in the car with the radio on, and he asked me, “What is a bowling scar?”

“A bowling scar? Are you sure?”

“He says it increases his paranoia, like looking in the mirror and seeing a bowling scar.”

“A police car. He looks in his mirror and sees a police car.”

“Ah.” A pause, while my husband considered this. We were both laughing. “Well, that makes a little more sense anyway,” he said.

“Yeah, but now I actually prefer the idea of the bowling scar.”

Stephens Stills, Graham Nash, David Crosby, and Neil Young, from left, harmonized on a version of Young's "Southern Man" during a concert in Los Angeles, on Feb. 12, 2000. E.J. Flynn/Associated Press

We were listening to an oldies station. But both of us had listened to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young when they were new and we were young. We had admired the harmonies — my husband played the guitar as a teenager — and memorized the lyrics faithfully, if not always accurately.

The news of David Crosby’s death last week brought back to me what it was like to be 13 and listening to that music in my room in the old house in the old, depressed mill town where I spent a lot of my childhood. The songs were at once electrifying and mysterious; I sort of understood them and sort of didn’t. They were catchy and edgy and smart, sometimes sad and yearning, and sometimes self-mocking. The album I had was called “Déjà Vu,” and the title song began, “If I had ever been here before I would probably know just what to do. Don’t you?” Crosby’s voice wobbled on that “Don’t you?” — there was a kind of flaky insecure bravado about it, as if he were making fun of his feeling of disorientation, owning it and disowning it at the same time.

I did quibble with some of the group’s lyrics. “Wooden Ships” on their first album advised the listener, presumably male, to “Go, take a sister, then, by the hand. Lead her away from this foreign land,” and I remember thinking, “I can manage on my own, thanks.”

Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, and Eric Clapton, 1968. Henry Diltz

But I loved “Our House,” a wistfully idyllic domestic ballad that had me dreaming of the time when I would be living in a cozy house with some poetic man who would light a fire while I placed the flowers in a vase I had bought that day.

“Our House” was written by Graham Nash about Joni Mitchell, with whom he was living at the time. Crosby was in love with her, too, and all four musicians in CSN&Y recognized her as a musical genius. The first time Crosby heard her sing, he said, “I thought I’d been hit by a hand grenade. Her voice, those words … she nailed me to the back wall with 2-inch spikes.”

These relationships come alive in the documentary film “Laurel Canyon,” directed by Alison Ellwood. As part of its chronicling of the Los Angeles music community during the late 1960s and early ’70s, the film details Crosby’s major role in launching Mitchell’s career. He offered to produce her first album, “Song to a Seagull,” largely to protect her from being overproduced (“I’m going to pretend to produce you,” he said). He took a deliberately minimalist approach — no backup musicians or singers, just Joni Mitchell and her guitar. Another musician is quoted in Ellwood’s film saying that Crosby was notoriously tough to work with (“He had an ego the size of the moon”), but there’s a powerful sense of generosity and artistic integrity to Crosby that shines through in this story.

When Crosby, Stills, and Nash got together, all three were at loose ends, having left their previous bands. Crosby and Stephen Stills were beginning to work as a duet, and they were trying out a song in Nash’s living room; he asked them to repeat it a few times and then spontaneously jumped in with a new harmony. And you can hear it in the movie: the “astounding” (Crosby’s word) difference that third voice made.

This past week, I listened to “Déjà Vu” again. When I was a young teenager, there were other musicians I liked better (The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, and definitely Joni Mitchell). But hearing Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young again took me right back to that room in my parents’ house, with its olive-green carpet and mod flowered wallpaper. For someone of my generation, their distinctive blending of voices has a primal power, like a whiff of an old perfume that recalls you to an earlier time. We listen, and we know that we’ve definitely been here before.

Joan Wickersham is the author of “The Suicide Index” and “The News from Spain.” Her column appears regularly in the Globe.