It’s frightening that DCF can remove children without court order

Re “More checks urged on DCF” (Page A1, Jan. 18): It is prudent and right for the Department of Children and Families to remove children who are in imminent danger from their families. However, there is no doubt that it is traumatic and harmful for children to be ripped from their parents’ care, especially when there is no imminent threat.

Representative Joan Meschino’s bill to amend the law governing such actions should receive careful consideration. There should be some check on the DCF’s unlimited power to remove children from their homes without a court order. It is indeed a frightening truth that the agency can do this. Just as judges are available after business hours for an emergency restraining order, they should be available by telephone for potential after-hours child removals.