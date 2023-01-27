Matchmaker, find me a find, fine, but I pay, and for him it’s free?

Re “Falling out of love with dating apps” (Page A1, Jan. 16): Your article on the phenomenon and growing popularity of matchmaking services was interesting, but it lacked an important perspective: those who have had negative experiences with matchmakers.

The reporter “does note that most matchmakers run databases that are free to join.” However, in my own experience with a local matchmaking firm, the men I was matched with were not paying for the service while I was paying a considerable amount. It was shocking and disappointing to discover that a woman-owned business was engaging in what can only be called male chauvinism.