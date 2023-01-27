Wu’s planning ‘redo’ puts process over results

But there was never any debate about how it happened . Mayor Tom Menino, the city’s longest-serving mayor, was inordinately fond of, well, different. As the story goes, an eager developer showed the mayor a scale model of the building, bringing along a variety of possible tops. Menino picked the crown, end of story.

Globe architecture critic Robert Campbell called the top of 111 Huntington Ave. “a truly Disney concept,” and not in a good way.

Visitors and residents of Back Bay have long debated the architectural merits of one of its “high spine” towers — the one topped by a literal crown.

On the other hand, if International Place developer Don Chiofaro had proposed a gold statue of Menino himself atop his hoped for tower along The Rose Kennedy Greenway, it wouldn’t have gotten the approval of what was then the Boston Redevelopment Agency.

It was no secret that it was the mayor who called the shots on loads of development issues.

Marty Walsh was no different. Sure, he changed the name of the BRA — with all of its urban renewal, destruction of the West End, implications — and then made the new Boston Planning and Development Agency his own. A lot of stuff got done, a lot of buildings built. But make no mistake, Walsh was not what anyone would call a hands-off kind of guy.

Ever wonder why a worthwhile project like a new building for the Roxbury Prep charter school originally proposed for a site on the Roslindale-West Roxbury line was held up for four years at the BPDA until school officials gave up and settled on a site in Newmarket Square just last year? Walsh wanted neighborhood buy-in — something that never happened. And so the new school building never happened — not there, anyway.

So enter Mayor Michelle Wu, who has long promised to do away with the BPDA, now taking the city’s new chief planner, Arthur Jemison, into the fond embrace of City Hall — officially.

“Over this next year, we’ll shift planning efforts from the BPDA to a new City Planning and Design Department — to expand planning and urban design as a coordinated effort that guides our growth,” Wu said during her State of the City message Wednesday night.

And then there’s the home rule petition she pledged to file next week “to formally end the decades-old urban renewal mission of eradicating so-called ‘blight and urban decay.’ ”

“Together, these changes will, for the first time since the 1960s, restore planning as a central function of city government,” Wu insisted.

Well, the ’60s are indeed long over and Wu conveniently forgets that the city’s urban renewal powers were also used to help create the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative — and its 300 homes — from some 1,300 vacant or blighted lots.

But a campaign promise is a campaign promise and, despite the fact that as mayor Wu controls four of the five seats on the BPDA Board (the governor appoints the fifth member) and appointed its new chief, she is determined to rip the BPDA apart to keep that promise. Perhaps her’s is a more honest approach than simply co-opting the entire operation as previous mayors have done or coming up with yet another new name in an effort to erase the less savory aspects of its past. But everyone knows — or certainly should — who’s in charge.

Whatever happens in the days ahead, this is now Wu’s development/planning agency. She can put all the community process window dressing around it she wants. She can gather parts of her Cabinet and call it a Planning Advisory Council. Fine. She can gather community leaders and increasingly grumpy real estate developers into a “steering group.” Whatever.

In a city where development, particularly housing development, is slowing to a crawl, this too will be on Wu. “Process” means precious little without results. And, yes, somewhere Tom Menino must be laughing.

Rachelle G. Cohen is a Globe opinion writer. She can be reached at rachelle.cohen@globe.com.