Bianca Smith, the first Black woman hired as a coach by an MLB team, leaves Red Sox organization

“[The offer] was still a coaching position; it just wasn’t where I wanted to be,” said Smith. “I just decided that it was a better fit for me to try to find something else. I absolutely loved my time there. I even told them, I would love to come back if the position was a good fit.

Smith, whose contract expired after the 2022 season, declined a multiyear offer to continue coaching in the system, instead choosing to search for a new opportunity to further her career.

Bianca Smith , whom the Red Sox hired as a minor league coach in December 2020, has left the organization.

Advertisement

“I know any time [another] team calls and asks about me, [the Red Sox] have been saying positive things. Of course, teams have been asking why I’m leaving. It’s pretty much the same thing. Just looking for a different opportunity.”

Smith became the first Black woman hired as a coach by an MLB organization when she joined the Sox as a minor league coach based at their extended spring training complex in Fort Myers, Fla., prior to the 2020 season. After an initial part-time position, she was promoted to a full-time role with the Florida Complex League Red Sox in Fort Myers in 2022.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“During her time here, it was exciting to see her continually grow as a staff member,” said Red Sox farm director Brian Abraham. “She was a pleasure to work alongside. Her constant energy, passion to help players, improve our organization, and overall knowledge of the game will be missed.”

Katie Krall, who spent 2022 as a development coach for Double A Portland — thus making the Red Sox the first organization to have two women as coaches — has also left the Red Sox. She declined an offer to return, according to Abraham. She is expected to pursue front-office opportunities elsewhere.

Advertisement

“She did a really good job for us,” Abraham said. “She just wanted to pursue a different opportunity.”

While Smith and Krall have departed, the Red Sox have hired another woman to a minor league coaching staff. Taylor Jackson, who spent 2022 as a video intern with High A Greenville, has joined the Drive coaching staff for 2022.

Personnel moves

The Red Sox announced several personnel moves in their player development department and finalized the coaching staffs for their minor league teams.

Among the player development moves: Shawn Haviland was named director of pitching development; former Phillies hitting coordinator Jason Ochart was hired as director of hitting development and program design; Andrew Wright, formerly of the Yankees, was hired as field coordinator; and David Besky was hired as coordinator of player development.

The top-level coaching staffs for the minor league affiliates:

Worcester (Triple A): Manager Chad Tracy, bench coach Jose Flores, pitching coach Paul Abbott, bullpen coach Matt Wheeler, hitting coach Rich Gedman.

Portland (Double A): Manager Chad Epperson, pitching coach Sean Isaac, hitting coach Doug Clark.

Greenville (High A): Manager Iggy Suarez, pitching coach Bob Kipper, hitting coach Chris Hess.

Salem (Single A): Manager Liam Carroll, bench coach Ozzie Chavez, pitching coach Jason Blanton, hitting coach Nelson Paulino.









Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.