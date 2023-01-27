In Catholic Central showdown, senior trio has finishing touch as third-ranked St. Mary’s girls’ basketball tops No. 5 Bishop Feehan

Friday night, the third-ranked Spartans withstood a late surge from No. 5 Bishop Feehan to cement a hard-fought 55-50 victory and clinch at least a share of the Catholic Central Large crown.

Senior standouts Yirsy Queliz, Niya Morgen, and Kellyn Preira — perhaps the most experienced trio in the state — have a knack for delivering in the clutch. They did so last year, in a thrilling Division 3 state title run, and they’ve done so this season in their quest for a repeat.

LYNN — When the game is tight in the final minutes, and the opposition is threatening to take the lead, St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall has supreme faith in his girls’ basketball team.

Advertisement

St. Mary’s (14-1) faced a stiff challenge from Feehan (11-3), but as they have so many times, they rose to the occasion.

“We have seniors that have been in these games before,” Newhall said. “At the end of the game, we might lose, but I think we’re ready to play.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Morgen netted a game-high 21 points, including a go-ahead runner with 1:51 remaining. Queliz (11 points) hit a runner of her own to push the margin to 51-47 with 37 seconds left. Eighth-grader Bella Owumi (13 points) — who plays with the poise of a senior — helped close the game out with three free throws, and sophomore Reese Matela consistently made winning hustle plays.

Senior Samantha Reale scored 11 of her 15 in the second half to pace the Shamrocks. Samantha Carlson, Olivia Franciscus, and Charlotte Adams-Lopez helped Feehan stay afloat before it ultimately ran out of time.

“I’m very proud of the fight that our kids showed,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said. “They really did battle.”

Feehan pulled ahead, 19-11, through one, then St. Mary’s used a 16-3 run to take a 27-24 edge into halftime. The Spartans led, 39-38, through three, withstanding a surge from the attack-minded Shamrocks, then Morgen took over with the game on the line.

Advertisement

The Bentley University-bound guard, who has 976 career points, let the game come to her and didn’t force anything. She consistently made tough shots with a hand in her face.

“They were jumping the screens really hard, so I was looking for the split toward the middle,” Morgen said. “They were playing me one side, really heavy, so I just tried to blow by, get my own buckets and get my teammates involved.”

Newhall has seen it unfold so many times that nothing surprises him anymore.

“I played the last two minutes of every game,” Newhall said. “I scored points when it didn’t matter. She scores points when it matters.”

Bishop Feehan’s Mary Daley searches out a teammate for a pass as St. Mary's Bella Owumi applies defensive pressure Friday night. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe