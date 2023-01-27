Corey Dolison helps No. 4 Catholic Memorial boys’ basketball pin No. 3 Malden Catholic with its first loss in a Catholic Conference showdown

The senior from Randolph stepped to the foul line and calmly sank a pair of free throws. After CM recorded a stop on defense, Dolison went to the foul line again, swished two more foul shots, and effectively sealed a 69-62 win for the fourth-ranked Catholic Memorial boys’ basketball team over No. 3 Malden Catholic.

Catholic Memorial’s 19-point fourth quarter lead had been sliced to four. Malden Catholic had seized momentum as the home crowd sensed an improbable comeback in the making.

“We knew MC was going to go on a run but it was our job to stay poised,” said Dolison, who scored a team-high 23 points off the bench. “I’ve been in a position like this before in the playoffs last year, so I just took a few deep breaths and knocked them down.”

Friday’s game was a reversal of the first meeting Jan.10 in West Roxbury, a track meet that Malden Catholic led throughout in a 76-63 win.

In the rematch, Catholic Memorial (13-2) controlled the game defensively with active hands and contests at the rim, building a 50-31 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Knights coach Denis Tobin was proud how his team responded to the comeback bid and closed out the win, handing the Lancers (13-1) their first loss of the season. The two teams are now tied atop the Catholic Conference at 5-1 with two games left.

“We didn’t think our guys brought their best game the first time so we challenged them going into tonight,” said Tobin. “They really came at us that fourth quarter and I’m proud of how we held them off.”

Dolison scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half, receiving a bulk of minutes after starter Ryan Higgins left with an injury. The guard drained three 3-pointers in the third quarter and worked with big man Jacob Cofield (12 points, 6 rebounds) to ignite CM’s offense.

“I always stay ready and prepared and tonight was my opportunity,” said Dolison.

Sophomore guard Matt Gaffney (28 points), who scored 15 points in the fourth quarter comeback, led the Lancers, who played without starter Roger Vasquez.

MC cut the deficit to 64-60 with less than one minute left before Dolison rattled off four straight free throws.

“MC is a great team and we knew they’d make a run,” said Tobin. “It puts us in a position where if we take care of business we can share the title.”