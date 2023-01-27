EMass wrestling: After reaching 100 wins before their senior years, Gloucester twins Jayden and Michael Toppan headline Athletes of the Week

Matthew Loose, Nobles — The 120-pound junior pinned his way to a championship at the Brunswick Invitational, one of five top finishes for Nobles, which earned second place.

Thomas Brown, Chelmsford — The sophomore earned the heavyweight championship at the Colter Abely Midseason Classic, helping the Lions to a second place finish.

Julian Prentice, Canton — The senior heavyweight clinched a 42-32 road victory over Stoughton with a pin in the final bout.

Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — The sophomore 138-pounder became the quickest to 100 wins in Massachusetts history, going 3-0 at a quad meet against Melrose, Tewksbury, and Franklin.

Jayden and Michael Toppan, Gloucester — The junior twins became the first of the Fishermen to break 100 wins before their senior seasons, with Michael (195 pounds) breaking through on Jan. 19 and Jayden (220) became a centurion as of Jan. 21.

Joe and Coleson Tully, Carver — The Tullys pinned their way to championships at the Cape Cod Invitational, with freshman Coleson (106 pounds) earning two first-period pins in three bouts and Joe (160), a senior captain, taking all three wins in a combined 1 minute, 43 seconds.

