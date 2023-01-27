fb-pixel Skip to main content
Wrestling | Athletes of the Week

EMass wrestling: After reaching 100 wins before their senior years, Gloucester twins Jayden and Michael Toppan headline Athletes of the Week

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated January 27, 2023, 31 minutes ago
Gloucester High twins Jayden Toppan (top) and Michael Toppan (above) warm up before the annual George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament. The juniors became the first wrestlers in Gloucester history to reach 100 wins before their senior years.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Thomas Brown, Chelmsford — The sophomore earned the heavyweight championship at the Colter Abely Midseason Classic, helping the Lions to a second place finish.

Matthew Loose, Nobles — The 120-pound junior pinned his way to a championship at the Brunswick Invitational, one of five top finishes for Nobles, which earned second place.

Julian Prentice, Canton — The senior heavyweight clinched a 42-32 road victory over Stoughton with a pin in the final bout.

Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — The sophomore 138-pounder became the quickest to 100 wins in Massachusetts history, going 3-0 at a quad meet against Melrose, Tewksbury, and Franklin.

Jayden and Michael Toppan, Gloucester — The junior twins became the first of the Fishermen to break 100 wins before their senior seasons, with Michael (195 pounds) breaking through on Jan. 19 and Jayden (220) became a centurion as of Jan. 21.

Joe and Coleson Tully, Carver — The Tullys pinned their way to championships at the Cape Cod Invitational, with freshman Coleson (106 pounds) earning two first-period pins in three bouts and Joe (160), a senior captain, taking all three wins in a combined 1 minute, 43 seconds.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.

