Hockey star Alex Carpenter never stopped going, and her game is better than ever

“I got right on a plane and went right out to China to play,” said Carpenter.

How did the North Reading native get over it? The same way she’s gotten over any bump in the road during her 14-year international hockey career: She didn’t dwell on it. She put her nose to the grindstone and did the work.

Alex Carpenter had faced disappointment before in her hockey career, but not making the US women’s national team for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang was extremely tough.

The 28-year-old daughter of local hockey legend Bobby Carpenter now credits getting on that plane with her career resurgence, which saw her not only make the 2022 Olympic squad but become one of the US’ most reliable scorers in international play over the last three years. It started with five goals during the 2021 Women’s World Championships, where the US earned the silver medal, and has only continued from there.

Carpenter’s revival has even earned her a spot in the upcoming NHL All-Star Skills competition in Sunrise, Fla., alongside USA Hockey teammate Hilary Knight and several of their Canadian rivals. She will challenge her NHL counterparts in a variety of only-in-Florida contests, such as “Pitch and Puck” and “Splash Shot.”

It won’t matter what’s thrown Carpenter’s way — she can handle it.

“She is a very unique player,” said US coach John Wroblewski. “She’s a gamer.”

Wroblewski credits Carpenter’s ability to stay focused and “compartmentalize” for managing adversity, and that is exactly what she did in 2018. Despite being left off the Olympic squad, her career was not over, and she showed that by immediately suiting up for the Kunlun Red Star, a team based in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.

“I was there for four years,” she said. “I was able to juggle USA Hockey requirements and my professional team at the same time, and I think that contributed a lot to my successes today.”

Carpenter will compete against NHL players in the league's All-Star Skills event in Sunrise, Fla., Feb. 3. Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photo/Getty

Over her four years overseas, the team rebranded itself as the Shenzen KRS Vanke Rays, changed leagues after the CWHL folded, and even moved to Russia because of pandemic restrictions.

What continued to make playing overseas appealing to Carpenter was how she was able to focus on just hockey. Her counterparts stateside always had to juggle hockey with jobs or school. In China, because of the country’s desire to promote women’s hockey prior to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Carpenter was treated like an NHL player — exactly what she wanted and needed after being left off the team.

“A normal day was basically what you would see with any professional sports team in North America,” said Carpenter. “We would get up, go to the rink, work out, hang out, have some video, get on the ice for practice, have the rest of the evening off, and then get up and do it all again the next day.”

When she would return to the US for various USA Hockey camps and evaluation opportunities, Carpenter had a leg up on others, and she was chosen again for international assignments. Her anticipation of how plays develop and how to develop strategy have been her strong suits since her high school days at Governor’s Academy and her college career at Boston College.

“Once we were playing Nobles, a team we had never beat, even with as good as she was,” said Carpenter’s coach at Governor’s Academy, Babe Ceglarski. “At one point, she skates over to the bench and says to me, ‘We definitely need to pull the goalie. We need to get back in this game.’ Here I was taking game advice from a high schooler, but she was right.”

That hockey sense has only gotten better with age.

“She might not be the fastest player, but she knows where the puck is,” said Wroblewski. “The way that she times the game is incredible. She knows where to be. She has incredible instinct.”

“I’ve definitely developed into a more reliable two-way player,” said Carpenter. “When I was younger, I was looked upon more to score and make plays, and I still think that I’m looked at to do that now. But I think my defensive presence has definitely evolved.”

Carpenter’s hockey smarts have been a great complement to her linemates over the last year. She had 8 goals and 13 assists over the 2022 Olympics, 2022 World Championships, and the recent Rivalry Series with Canada.

“It’s definitely been a better year for myself personally, but I think it’s who I’ve been playing with,” said Carpenter. “At World Championships, playing with Amanda Kessel, Abby Roque, and Taylor Heise and working with them both on and off the ice, we were able to be the best we can be to help our team.

“Then playing these past couple of games with Hilary Knight doesn’t hurt ever. I played with her a while ago, back in 2014, but I think we click in a way that just comes naturally to us.”

Wroblewski was energized by what he saw Carpenter and other veterans do in August’s World Championships and the Rivalry Series in November and December. He saw how the returners complemented newer players.

“It made me optimistic with what the federation has,” said Wroblewski. “You have these newcomers who did well in November, and you also have these veterans who have shown that their games are going to keep progressing.”

These days, Carpenter keeps up the constant improvement by playing with Team Scotiabank in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association events throughout the US and Canada. She was named a PWHPA All-Star in December and her team won the All-Star Weekend thanks to her shootout goal.

Carpenter is determined to keep her career going, citing her relative health as a player and her desire for improvement. Coaches who have worked with her know that Carpenter’s determination won’t wane.

“In high school, every day she came to the rink on a mission,” said Ceglarski. “She had a routine and she went to work, and that routine is probably what motivated her after the disappointment of 2018.”

“She keeps a cool exterior, but she definitely burns to compete,” said Wroblewski.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.