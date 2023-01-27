Isabeau Levito eyes first US title, leads after women’s short program in US Figure Skating Championship

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Teenager Isabeau Levito scored 73.78 to take the lead after the women’s short program on Thursday night, closing out the first day of the US Figure Skating Championships.

Levito, the reigning junior world champion who took third place in her senior nationals debut last year, entered as the favorite to win her first U.S. title after an impressive international senior debut in which she earned silver at both Grand Prix assignments and the Grand Prix Final last month.

The 15-year-old holds a razor-thin lead over two-time national champion Bradie Tennell, who put down a clean skate after missing the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries. Though Tennell struggled with consistency in her Grand Prix assignments last fall, she recorded a season-best score of 73.76 in her return to San Jose, where she won her first title in 2018.