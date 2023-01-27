Newton South wrestling captures its first Dual County League title in program history

Senior Jesse Youngblood (160 pounds) earned a pin that clinched the Newton South wrestling team is first Dual County League Small Division championship in program history.

“The chemistry for this particular team is spot-on,” said Newton South coach Alan Rotatori. “Everyone is very focused . . . I’m very fortunate to be surrounded by a lot of good people.”

Junior Dylan Kadish (126) and seniors Tyler Kadish (who moved up to 152) and Vassili Syssoev (195) were among other Newton South wrestlers who went 3-0 on the day, as the team picked up another win over Lexington 63-18 and fell to Arlington 45-32.

Tyler Kadish (29-1 overall, 102-17 career) crossed the century mark in career wins in his first matchup of the day against Cambridge Rindge & Latin’s Dallas Young.

“It felt good, mainly for the DCL win,” said Tyler Kadish. “I always knew I was going to get 100, and from here it’s mainly about staying humble and keep motivating my teammates to do better. I’m super proud of the team. A lot of hard work went into this.”

Arlington 45, Newton South 32 — Trailing in the third period, Arcadio Cerezo Lizarribar (182 pounds) parlayed a reversal into a pin, pushing the Spy Ponders (14-4) to a big win.

Akira Yamaguchi (113), Berj Jimenez (120), Andreas Alveraz (132), and Austin Cronin (138) built up a big lead for Arlington to deal Newton South (11-1) its first loss.

“Tonight, we’re happy with the way we wrestled,” said Arlington coach Kevin Cummings. “We thought we wrestled tough, took advantage of the situations when we could. I thought we wrestled tough from all three positions and took advantage of getting pins when we could.”

Arlington has strung together 11 consecutive dual meet victories after adding another win over Cambridge, 69-0.

King Philip 42, Franklin 33 — Heavyweight Luca Angelucci earned a win in the final bout to clinch a Hockomock victory for the Warriors (10-4).

Girls’ gymnastics

Scituate 131.450, Plymouth South/North 122.9 — Hailey Dwyer won the vault (8.4) and the floor (8.3) for the Sailors in the Patriot League win.

Boys’ hockey

Pentucket 5, Amesbury/Whittier 3 — Nolan Cole netted the winning goal in a Cape Ann League victory for the Panthers (3-7-0).

St. Sebastian’s 4, Thayer 3 — Isaac Mitchell, Benny Merrell, Ben Stav, and Teddy Mutryn each scored in an Independent School League Keller win for the Arrows (10-4-2).

Tewksbury 3, North Andover 0 — Matthew Cooke, Tyler Bourgea, and Jeremy Insogna deposited goals for the No. 11 Redmen (10-1-1) in a Merrimack Valley/Dual County victory at Breakaway Ice Center. Ben O’Keefe stopped 13 shots to notch his fifth shutout of the season.

Girls’ hockey

Framingham 3, Needham 2 — Seniors Mason Puumala (1 goal, 1 assist) and Ryen Taylor (2 assists) led the Flyers (5-3-1) in the Bay State Conference victory. Seniors Sophia Tersoni and Amber Welch each had a goal.

Boys’ swimming

Needham 101, Catholic Memorial 71 — Vann Hotchkiss broke his own school diving record, notching a 332.4 to lift the Rockets (7-2) to a nonleague win.







