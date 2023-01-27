Owen Watson stands tall between the pipes for No. 2 Catholic Memorial in nonleague shutout over No. 11 Franklin

Facing a threat from the 11th-ranked Franklin boys’ hockey team, Catholic Memorial goaltender Owen Watson stood tall, rising to the task in the nonleague matchup Friday night.
The junior from Newton posted a shutout to propel the second-ranked Knights (11-1-0) to the 3-0 victory at Pirelli Veteran’s Arena.
Watson preserved the shutout, finishing the night with 30 saves while earning high praise from Catholic Memorial coach Larry Rooney.
“He played unbelievable and made some big saves for us,” said Rooney. “He single-handedly won us this game.”
Catholic Memorial helped out Watson offensively in the game’s last two minutes with junior Connor Fryberger scoring at the 13-minute mark and freshman Joe Marchi adding a third goal six seconds later.
To take the lead, senior Mike Birch sent a wrist shot into the top right corner halfway through the second period. “Getting that first goal in the second period was a big confidence boost.” Rooney said.