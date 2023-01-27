Owen Watson stands tall between the pipes for No. 2 Catholic Memorial in nonleague shutout over No. 11 Franklin

Facing a threat from the 11th-ranked Franklin boys’ hockey team, Catholic Memorial goaltender Owen Watson stood tall, rising to the task in the nonleague matchup Friday night.

The junior from Newton posted a shutout to propel the second-ranked Knights (11-1-0) to the 3-0 victory at Pirelli Veteran’s Arena.

Watson preserved the shutout, finishing the night with 30 saves while earning high praise from Catholic Memorial coach Larry Rooney.