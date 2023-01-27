Sean McVay, Rams hiring former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur

LOS ANGELES — The Rams are hiring former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, a person with knowledge of the decision told the Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Rams haven't formally announced the decision to hire LaFleur, who spent the past two years with New York.

The Rams wrapped up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion, fielding the worst offense in the league by total yards after losing several significant players to injury. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen then left the team to return to Kentucky, where he spent the 2021 season as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator.