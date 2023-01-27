fb-pixel Skip to main content
WOMEN'S SOCCER

Women’s investment group to pay $50 million for NWSL expansion franchise in Boston, according to report

By Staff ReportsUpdated January 27, 2023, 58 minutes ago
NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman has the league on the brink of adding three expansion franchises, including one in Boston.Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

Women’s professional soccer is eyeing a returning to Boston.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the National Women’s Soccer League is in “advanced discussions” to select Boston as one of three expansion teams.

The San Francisco Bay Area and Utah teams are slated to play in 2024, with Boston joining later, the WSJ reported.

The WSJ reported a women’s investment group including Jennifer Epstein has agreed to pay approximately $50 million for the team.

Related: All-female local investment group hopes to bring NWSL team back to Boston as expansion finalist

Boston had been home to the Breakers, who began play in 2001 as members of the short-lived Women’s United Soccer Association, which folded in 2003. The Breakers were re-established in 2007, playing in the Women’s Professional Soccer and Women’s Premier Soccer League Elite — both of which are now defunct — before joining the NWSL in late 2012. After five seasons without a playoff berth, the team folded in early 2018.

Advertisement

The NWSL, which kicks off its 11th season in March, is home to women’s soccer stars such as Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. The Los Angeles franchise, Angel City FC, averaged more than 19,000 fans last year.

But recently, the league fell under a cloud of investigations, which found coaches sexually and verbally abusing players, leading to multiple banishments.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video