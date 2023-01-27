Wrestling notebook: By capturing its first Dual County League title, Newton South commits to being champions on and off the mat

After clinching the first Dual County League Small School title in program history with a 57-12 victory over Cambridge Rindge & Latin during a quad meet on Friday with Arlington and Lexington, Newton South (11-1) hasdone more than just win meets to fill out a crowd. It’s their local charity work that makes people want to show their support.

The Newton South wrestling team is building more than just the best season the program has ever seen, the Lions are altering a community for the better.

Senior captain Tyler Kadish became the fourth wrestler in program history to reach 100 wins with his victory over Cambridge R&L’s Dallas Young, The 138-pounder (28-1 this season, 101-17 for his career) elevated his game after he took the Division 1 South title last season, placed third at States, fifth at All-States, and sixth at New Englands.

Kadish also organized the wrestling team to partner with the Newton Food Pantry on the “freedge,” an always-open food pantry. He organized wrestling team members to pick up donations and sometimes add some of their own by going shopping for grocery items such as eggs and milk.

“We’ve definitely had a few people come up to us and say ‘We see what you guys have been doing and it’s really cool and that’s why we came out,’” Kadish said.

When Kadish saw the “freedge” was looking for a new partnership last summer via a Newton community Facebook page, he jumped at the opportunity to make a connection for his team.

“ ‘I want our wrestling meets to be community events. I want people to be interested in coming, even if they’re not associated with the school or the team.’ Tyler Kadish, the senior captain of Newton South's wrestling team

“I want our wrestling meets to be community events,” he said. “I want people to be interested in coming, even if they’re not associated with the school or the team. I want them to come because of how good our team is and what we’re doing in the community to create a closer relationship.”

Newton South senior captain Tyler Kadish, who normally wrestles at 138, went up in weight class when he defeated Cambridge's Dallas Young at 152 to record the 100th win of his career. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

After he graduates, Kadish plans to pass the organization duties to his brother, Dylan, a junior captain.

Dylan (25-2 this season, 63-10 career) is arguably the best in Massachusetts at 126 pounds, after avenging his loss to Tewksbury senior Jack Callahan, the reigning state champion, with a 2-1 victory in the 126 final of the 2023 Woburn Invitational. Tyler also earned a championship at Woburn on Jan. 14 with a 12-2 decision at 138 over Jayden D’Ambrosio of St. John’s Prep.

Newton South senior captain Tyler Kadish (right) and his brother, Dylan (left), a junior captain, share in Tyler's banner moment after his milestone win on Friday. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

“Every time you go into a match, you’ve got to expect a battle,” Dylan said. “Prepare, work hard, and the results will come your way, and that’s what showed at Woburn.”

Dylan was felled by a Callahan cradle in the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament, but rewatched that bout at least 20 times with Tyler. The two worked on defenses all week to prepare for their next meeting, and Dylan shut down the same move to emerge victorious after six minutes.

“Whenever top talents meet, it’s going to be an exciting match,” Tyler said. “Dylan decided to stop being scared and got after it. He didn’t care that Callahan was ranked above him, he didn’t care about the previous loss. It was him and Callahan on the mat, he put in the work, and he got the win.”

The third captain, Vassili Syssoev (25-4 this season, 52-15 career), was honored as one of the “Heroes Among Us” ahead of a Boston Celtics game on Jan. 9.

In October, Syssoev, a 195-pound senior, and classmate Sam Klein started a company called “Student Landscape,” which does power washing, lawn care, and snow removal. They decided to do five free jobs each month for people who cannot do the work themselves.

“It just correlates with what I’ve learned from wrestling,” Syssoev said. “Perseverance and doing the right thing.”

Newton South wrestling coach Alan Rotatori has applauded not only the victories the Lions have amassed to clinch the first Dual County League but has supported his team's community service off the mat. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Coach Alan Rotatori said there’s always “good vibes” with the wrestling team, but this year even more people are talking about what his squad is doing.

“It’s not necessarily a dream, but it’s such a great feeling walking into practice each day, going into competitions knowing everybody’s in for the right reasons,” Rotatori said. “They’re totally into it. Willing to do just about anything for anybody.”

Freya Munshi (14-11 this season), a 120-pound junior, is a reigning girls’ state champion, and is helping to encourage more girls to join the wrestling team. Sophomore Alex Rhein (24-7 at 113 pounds) and senior Jesse Youngblood (19-5 at 160) are major contributors to the team’s success.

“It’s definitely something truly amazing,” Syssoev said. “It’s really surreal. I’ve learned to just enjoy every moment we’re having as a team. Every meet, every time we have a team dinner. I’ve learned to live it out and enjoy my senior season.

“We are 100 percent the best team in South history.”

For Tyler Kadish, it started with a vision of a wrestling team that welcomed all kids with open arms in the hopes of raising funds to support a youth program.

“We want to be the best team in school history and we want to continue that legacy,” he said. “We want to come back in 10 years, 20 years later, and see that the team is still doing community service, see that they’re fundraising enough to have a youth program, that the team is still competitive in Massachusetts, still have the sense of family, be hard workers.

“I just want to see the program thrive.”

Near falls

• Newton South also rallied around its Jewish community, after an old mat had a swastika carved into it. The mat, which hadn’t been used for a while due to COVID-19, was replaced with a new one with a message on the side that reads, “NO PLACE FOR HATE.”

“It was a horrible thing to experience,” said Syssoev, who added that most of his friends are Jewish. “It was a lot of negative energy around the wrestling team. Every other person you meet [in this area] is going to be Jewish. We’re doing as much as we can to give back. It motivated us to do what we’re doing now.”

Tyler, who is Jewish and found the mat, said it only made him want to work harder at making the team all-inclusive.

“It gave us more motivation to do better, make more of an impact in our community, be better wrestlers,” he said. “Show whoever did that and people who think that’s okay that we can rise above that. We’re not going to let it get us down, we’re going to come back stronger.”

Syssoev said he and his teammates are trying to live up to the message on the mat through their actions.

“That’s a very big message we’re spreading,” Syssoev said. “The way we’ve been coaching our teammates. Me, Tyler, and Dylan doing this stuff. That’s our final message. If I had a final message for anyone on our team, I think ‘No Place for Hate.’ would be the perfect way to say that.”

• Shawsheen sophomore Sid Tildsley became the fastest to 100 wins in Massachusetts history, going 3-0 at a quad meet in Tewksbury on Jan. 21.

“Definitely it’s a pretty fast thing to do,” he said. “I had plenty of people tell me junior or senior year.”

As he always is, Tildsley’s grandfather was in attendance for his victories. His father, Brian, is a coach for the Rams, and his younger brother, James, wrestles on the team.

“It’s kind of just destiny,” said Tildsley, a 138-pounder from Billerica. “We have all these guys and it’s just a family at Shawsheen now. A band of brothers.”

• There were more historic milestones in the same week, with twins Michael and Jayden Toppan becoming the first wrestlers from Gloucester to reach 100 wins before their senior year.

Michael (195 pounds) notched his 100th on Jan. 19 against Beverly and Jayden (220) reached 100 on Jan. 21 against Mahar.

“That’s been one of my goals since I started high school wrestling,” Michael said. “It seemed doable and I knew it was going to be difficult. Seeing a lot of people supporting me and helping me along the way, getting that 100th win meant a whole lot.”

Jayden said he was glad he and his twin brother reached the century mark on separate days, so they could each have their moment and be happy for each other.

“I felt proud, myself, because of the commitment we put into the sport and the amount of time we pushed each other, the training, and the coaching we got,” Jayden said. “It became a memory when I heard the hand slap his mat and the hand slap my mat, it’s a huge accomplishment for both of us.”

The challenge was laid out for the Toppans when they saw Liam Donahue and Daniel Beaton reach the mark in their senior years. The program is growing and the twins said their accomplishments will challenge the younger wrestlers.

As for their own careers, their sights are set on pushing each other even further.

“There was definitely a competition to see who could get it first,” Michael said. “It showed how much it meant to us. Pushing each other forward, we’re so close, why stop now? [Now, we] look toward breaking the school record [144 by Donahue], 150, 200 . . . ”

• Tewksbury had a huge day at its home quad meet on Jan. 21 with wins over Franklin (33-22), previously undefeated Melrose (63-18), and a massive comeback to take down Shawsheen 38-32.

The Redmen (14-3) trailed 32-4 before running the table on the team from Billerica. Senior captain Jack Callahan (126) represented the four points when it looked like a blowout.

Ryan Fleming (160), Sean Hirtle (170), Luke Shaw (182), Paxton Green (195), Manny Mengata (220), James Carroll (285), and Nick Desisto (106) rattled off victories, each crucial in the comeback.

“We kind of had a thought going in that we had some favorable matchups up top,” said Tewksbury coach Steve Kasprzak. “We were going to wrap around to 106 for the last match. I knew we had to get every one of them. Credit to our kids who got it done.”

It was a big day for Shaw, who had a lot on the line in his first meet back from a shoulder injury that dated back to last season.

“It’s a tough spot in a dual meet to have your first match,” Kasprzak said. “I’m happy the way he responded. He definitely wanted to step up for his teammates.”

Carroll’s 6-4 win gave Tewksbury the lead for the first time, and Desisto delivered a win to keep it.

“They went out there and took care of business,” Kasprzak said. “The top half of our lineup has really rounded itself out. We’re a much better team than we were three weeks ago.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.