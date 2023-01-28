Belmont vigil remembers man run over in ‘horrendous act of racial hate’

Gripping red roses and commemorative signs, dozens gathered Saturday afternoon in Belmont to remember the life — and mourn the death — of Henry Tapia, a 34-year old Black and Latino man killed in an incident prosecutors said was driven by racist rage two years ago.

“Any hate crime is extreme and horrifying, but this was a particularly horrendous act of racial hate,” said Sarah Bilodeau, one of the vigil organizers. “Two of his children still live in town, and we want to keep his family close and in our hearts.”

On Jan. 19, 2021, police say Tapia was run over by Dean Kapsalis, then 54, a white man who allegedly yelled a racial slur before hitting Tapia with his pickup truck. Tapia died at the hospital that evening, leaving behind his girlfriend and three children. Kapsalis has not yet been brought to trial, with a jury trial date set for the spring, according to court records.