Belmont vigil remembers man run over in ‘horrendous act of racial hate’

Gripping red roses and commemorative signs, dozens gathered Saturday afternoon in Belmont to remember the life — and mourn the death — of Henry Tapia, a 34-year old Black and Latino man killed in an incident prosecutors said was driven by racist rage two years ago.
“Any hate crime is extreme and horrifying, but this was a particularly horrendous act of racial hate,” said Sarah Bilodeau, one of the vigil organizers. “Two of his children still live in town, and we want to keep his family close and in our hearts.”
On Jan. 19, 2021, police say Tapia was run over by Dean Kapsalis, then 54, a white man who allegedly yelled a racial slur before hitting Tapia with his pickup truck. Tapia died at the hospital that evening, leaving behind his girlfriend and three children. Kapsalis has not yet been brought to trial, with a jury trial date set for the spring, according to court records.
Starting on Upland Road in Belmont and walking toward Weber Road a few blocks away, loved ones and community members followed the path Tapia was trying to take to get home to his family on the day he was killed. Drawings of Tapia with the words “We love you, We miss you” dotted the crowd, and many clutched single flowers to their chests as they moved somberly down the street.
Belmont Human Rights Commission chair Kimberly Haley-Jackson, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, state Senator Will Brownsberger, and state Representative Dave Rogers all attended the vigil.
Organizers said Tapia’s death highlights that no town is safe from acts of violence against Black and brown residents, and that every community must continue to speak out against injustice.
“We’ll never make progress without solidarity from every community, and even people from so-called privileged suburbs need to come together and admit that this is our problem, too,” Bilodeau said. “We don’t always meet racism head-on in this state ... but we can no longer say that this is someone else’s problem.”
Ivy Scott