Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A snow goose and two white-crowned sparrows in Sheffield. In Windsor, a small flock of continuing pine grosbeaks on North Street and 27 continuing evening grosbeaks on Windsor Bush Road.

Last week’s highlights included a continuing Western grebe in Mashpee, a common gull at King’s Beach in Lynn, single eared grebes in Gloucester and Marblehead, a tufted duck at Nantucket and a Smith’s longspur at the Honey Pot Road in Hadley.

Bristol County: Four Northern shovelers at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford and an orange-crowned warbler in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: A continuing Western grebe at Attaquin Park on Mashpee Pond, a pomarine jaeger and a continuing Pacific loon at Race Point Beach, two willets and a marbled godwit at Forest Beach in Chatham, a semipalmated plover and a black-headed gull at Eugenia Fortes Beach, a great egret at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth, an Eurasian green-winged teal at High Head Beach and a black vulture soaring over the park and ride in Sagamore by the Sagamore Bridge.

Essex County: A continuing common gull at King’s Beach, a greater white-fronted goose at the Middleton Danvers Community Garden, a cackling goose on the fields near Marblehead High School, a continuing eared grebe in Marblehead, an eared grebe near Niles Beach, a canvasback in Newbury, a thick-billed murre at the Granite Pier in Rockport, a common murre at the Eastern Point peninsula in Gloucester, 25 red crossbills at the Salisbury Beach campground, three American pipits at Niles Pond in Gloucester and a continuing red-headed woodpecker at Appleton Farms in Ipswich.

Franklin County: Three black vultures in Montague, a glaucous gull at at the Barton Cove campground in Gill and two white-crowned sparrows in Sunderland.

Hampden County: Six gadwalls in Longmeadow, 18 ring-necked ducks at Lake Congomond in Southwick and a redhead at 5 Mile Pond in Springfield.

Hampshire County: Continued to attract many birders to see a Smith’s longspur at the Honey Pot Road in Hadley and a greater white-fronted goose in the campus pond at Mount Holyoke College.

Martha’s Vineyard: Two Northern shovelers and a common raven at Oak Bluffs and an Eastern phoebe at the Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary.

Middlesex County: A continuing barnacle goose at the Newton Cemetery & Arboretum, two redheads at the Fresh Pond Reservation, a Barrow’s goldeneye and an orange-crowned warbler behind the Tsongas Center at University of Massachusetts Lowell, 123 rusty blackbirds at French Meadow in the area of Nashawtuc Hill in Concord, three black vultures in Tyngsborough and a Baltimore oriole in Belmont.

Nantucket: A tufted duck over Long Pond, 16 Northern shovelers at Miacomet Pond, a great egret at Massasoit Bridge, a willet on the Nantucket Harbor flats, 55 red crossbills at Low Beach and 40 red crossbills along the Sconset Bluff Walk.

Norfolk County: A redhead and a tufted duck at Lake Pearl in Wrentham, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Great Pond in Braintree and two black vultures in Bellingham.

Plymouth County: Seven sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area and a wintering Lincoln’s sparrow and two American woodcocks at the Cumberland Farms fields in Middleborough.

Suffolk County: Seven black guillemots and nine razorbills at the Boston Harbor, a lesser black-backed gull at the Boston Fish Pier, a yellow-bellied sapsucker at Belle Isle, a palm warbler at Deer Island’s harbor, three black-bellied plovers and a rough-legged hawk in Revere, four redheads at Jamaica Pond and a Wilson’s snipe at Franklin Park.

Worcester County: Two sandhill cranes in Lancaster, a glaucous gull at Great Wolf Lodge in Fitchburg, a Lapland longspur at Fitchburg Municipal Airport and 40 evening grosbeaks in Royalston. In Northbridge, four continuing trumpeter swans on School Street and two wood ducks.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.