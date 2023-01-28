Body found on Marblehead beach identified as missing Peabody man, officials say

Authorities have identified the body of a man found on a Marblehead beach on Thursday as a missing Peabody resident, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said Saturday in a statement.

The state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body was that of Michael Gray, 31, according to the statement jointly issued by Tucker and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King, Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin and Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller.

Gray’s family had reported him missing on Dec. 11, according to the statement. Earlier this month, State Police and local dive teams spent several days searching for him in the water off Juniper Beach in Salem, where articles of clothing possibly connected to Gray were found on Dec. 12, the statement said.