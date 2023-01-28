Duxbury father writes of ‘deep love for family,’ forgives his wife in deaths of their three children

The Clancy children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, were allegedly strangled by their mother on Tuesday night at their home. She is in a Boston hospital and is facing murder and assault charges.

“A lot of people have said they can’t imagine and they’re right, there’s absolutely nothing that can prepare you,” Clancy wrote in a post on a GoFundMe page set up for his family. “The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I’m constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat.”

Patrick Clancy, the Duxbury father whose three children were allegedly killed by his wife at their home, on Saturday wrote about his achingly painful loss and the deep love and forgiveness he feels for his wife, Lindsay.

Patrick Clancy wrote lovingly of his wife and children. “My family was the best thing that ever happened to me. I took so much pride in being Lindsay’s husband and a dad to Cora, Dawson, and Callan. I always reminded myself that each day with them was a new gift,” he wrote.

He also wrote with loving compassion for his wife, Lindsay, and says he forgives her.

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone - me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace,” Patrick Clancy wrote.

He also thanked the Duxbury community, police, firefighters, clergy, and others who have supported his family during an impossibly difficult time.

“I promise I’ll put all my energy into healing and rediscovering my purpose. I owe that to all of you, Duxbury fire and police, our compassionate health care workers, our local faith leaders, the Microsoft community, and especially Cora, Dawson, and Callan. I don’t know how or when I’ll be able to do it, but your love and generosity will help me get started. I know that love always wins,” Clancy wrote.

