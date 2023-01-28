Energetic and kind Barry is ‘an absolute joy’

Barry is an energetic and affectionate 6-year-old who loves to explore outside and play with cars and trains. He is described by those who know him best as kind, loving, and “an absolute joy” with unparalleled empathy and an amazing laugh. Barry will comfort others if they are upset or hurt, and his laughter and carefree demeanor lift the spirits of everyone he meets. In addition to outdoor play, Barry loves painting and any kind of sensory play like slime, water, and sensory bins. He recently learned to jump with both feet off the ground!

Barry has made significant progress with his speech and language, and now uses more than 50 spoken words. He communicates in two- and three-word phrases, and occasionally supplements this with gestures, signs, or his communication device. Diagnosed with autism and some additional medical needs, Barry is followed by a team of specialists. He is thriving in a small classroom with individualized attention, and loves being around peers — he even enjoys sharing with them. The adults in his life note that he has strong problem-solving skills and is able to make connections, such as going to get a paper towel if he notices that something has spilled.

Legally freed for adoption, Barry seeks a fun and active family who can provide a balance of the structure that he requires and the love and affection he craves. A family should be prepared to advocate for Barry and to support his independence as he continues to grow and develop. He will do best in a two-parent home, with or without other children. Visits twice a year with his biological mother will need to be supported.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.