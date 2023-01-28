fb-pixel Skip to main content

Firefighter injured in 2-alarm fire in South Boston

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated January 28, 2023, 18 minutes ago
Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a building in South Boston on Saturday. The fire broke out at 141 P Street around 3 p.m. Crews were working to control the fire and to prevent it from spreading to the surrounding buildings, the Boston Fire Department said.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

A two-alarm fire in South Boston left one firefighter with minor injuries and four people displaced Saturday, fire officials said.

Fire crews were on scene at the fire at 141 P St., a three-story mixed occupancy building, the Boston Fire Department tweeted shortly after 3 p.m.

Those on scene worked to prevent the flames, which were on the second floor, third floor, and the roof, from spreading to nearby buildings, firefighters tweeted.

A firefighter was injured in the two-alarm fire that broke out Saturday afternoon on P Street in South Boston. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Photos shared on social media show dark smoke and flames coming through the roof.

Everyone inside the building was able to get out before firefighters arrived and one firefighter received treatment for a minor injury, the department tweeted.

Advertisement

Damages were estimated to be about $500,000. The incident remains under investigation.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video