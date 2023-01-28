Firefighter injured in 2-alarm fire in South Boston

A two-alarm fire in South Boston left one firefighter with minor injuries and four people displaced Saturday, fire officials said.

Fire crews were on scene at the fire at 141 P St., a three-story mixed occupancy building, the Boston Fire Department tweeted shortly after 3 p.m.

Those on scene worked to prevent the flames, which were on the second floor, third floor, and the roof, from spreading to nearby buildings, firefighters tweeted.