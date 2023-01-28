Firefighter injured in 2-alarm fire in South Boston

A two-alarm fire in South Boston left one firefighter with minor injuries and four people displaced Saturday, fire officials said.
Fire crews were on scene at the fire at 141 P St., a three-story mixed occupancy building, the Boston Fire Department tweeted shortly after 3 p.m.
Those on scene worked to prevent the flames, which were on the second floor, third floor, and the roof, from spreading to nearby buildings, firefighters tweeted.
Photos shared on social media show dark smoke and flames coming through the roof.
Everyone inside the building was able to get out before firefighters arrived and one firefighter received treatment for a minor injury, the department tweeted.
Damages were estimated to be about $500,000. The incident remains under investigation.
