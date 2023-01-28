Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside bar in Manchester, N.H.

A man was arrested Saturday and charged in connection with an early morning fatal shooting of another man outside a bar in Manchester, N.H., according to Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.
John Delee, 22, of Salem, N.H., “is accused of recklessly causing” the death of Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester by shooting him with a firearm and faces a murder charge, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.
Around 12:47 a.m., Manchester police responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street, where officers found Pouliot suffering from gunshot wounds, the statement said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the office.
A dispute occurred inside The Goat bar and grill, at 50 Old Granite St., which led to a confrontation outside, according to the statement. An explanation for how Pouliot was shot was not given.
An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday and authorities do not plan to release any other information before then, according to the office.
Delee is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.
