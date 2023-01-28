Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside bar in Manchester, N.H.

A man was arrested Saturday and charged in connection with an early morning fatal shooting of another man outside a bar in Manchester, N.H., according to Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

John Delee, 22, of Salem, N.H., “is accused of recklessly causing” the death of Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester by shooting him with a firearm and faces a murder charge, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Around 12:47 a.m., Manchester police responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street, where officers found Pouliot suffering from gunshot wounds, the statement said.