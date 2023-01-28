Man shot, killed at Holyoke Mall was ‘innocent bystander,’ DA’s office says

Holyoke police went to the mall around 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired and found the victim, the Hampden district attorney’s office said in a statement. His identity was not released Saturday night.

A man who was an “innocent bystander” was fatally shot Saturday night at the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside after two other people were involved in a confrontation, officials said.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody, the district attorney’s office said.

“The incident, which resulted in a fatality, occurred between two known parties,” the statement said. “The victim was an innocent bystander to a confrontation between two other people.”

There is no ongoing threat to the public, the district attorney’s office said.

A homicide investigation is ongoing by Holyoke police and State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office, the statement said.

The mall is set to reopen Sunday at 11 a.m., according to a post they made on Facebook.

No further information was immediately available.

