Massachusetts religious, civil rights leaders renew calls for justice

The Rev. Kevin C. Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition and an associate faculty member at Boston University’s Center for Anti-Racist Research, drew a through line that connected Nichols’s death to earlier cases of police violence.

Video of the attack released on Friday transfixed the nation and over the weekend brought out demonstrators, who urged action on long-sought reforms to hold officers accountable and eradicate systemic racism from law enforcement in Boston and nationwide.

Less than three years after George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police, local civil rights and religious leaders renewed urgent, desperate calls to end police brutality Saturday amid widespread protests against Memphis police officers’ savage beating death of Tyre Nichols earlier this month.

Advertisement

“We remain deeply concerned that there’s a narrative of police brutality that stretches from Rodney King to George Floyd to Tyre Nichols. That narrative, as tragic as it is, has not abated,” Peterson said. “There is a desperate need to address the deep, systemic issues related to institutionalized racism with the police.”

On Friday night, Memphis officials released horrific videos of Nichols, 29, being restrained and pummeled by police following a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died from his injuries three days later, and the five Memphis police officers, who were later fired, now face second-degree murder charges in connection with his death.

Local advocates Saturday said Nichols’s killing demonstrates just how much more work is needed to root out systemic racism and injustice in policing and other American institutions.

They argued for broad, sweeping reforms of policing, including robust civilian oversight of police departments, greater accountability for individual officers, and eliminating qualified immunity, which protects police from being sued for their professional conduct in many incidents.

Police need more training to combat unconscious bias, address use of force, and there needs to be outside assessment of police activities, including the outcomes of encounters between police and the public, they said.

Advertisement

“Ultimately, what we need is reform within the legal system — so that police officers don’t think they can get away murder,” said Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, the executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights. “The fact that Black men continue to experience police violence disproportionately demonstrates the permanence of anti-Black prejudice that permeates every facet of policing and law enforcement.”

Civil rights leaders characterized the attack on Nichols as part of a pattern of police violence that includes Terrence Coleman, 31, who was shot by Boston police outside his mother’s South End apartment in 2016, and Sayed Faisal, 20, shot by Cambridge police on Chestnut Street on Jan. 4.

Memphis police stopped Nichols as he was driving home the evening of Jan. 7. The department’s initial report said that he was stopped for reckless driving and was transported to the hospital in critical condition after two confrontations with officers.

After Nichols died on Jan. 10, and under pressure from his family and supporters, authorities launched an investigation. The police chief later fired the five officers involved in the attack, and said there appeared to be no evidence supporting the officers’ claims that Nichols had reached for one of their weapons.

The five former Memphis officers charged in Nichols’s killing are all Black men. But the racial backgrounds of the officers involved do not belie the scourge of systemic racism, particularly against Black people, that is prevalent in policing, according to the Rev. Miniard Culpepper, the senior pastor at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Dorchester.

Advertisement

“I don’t think you can characterize racism based on the aggressor. I think it’s based on the victim,” Culpepper said. “The question is, would a white man have been treated the same? I say no.”

Peterson said it doesn’t matter whether the officers involved in attacking Nichols were Black or white. Rather, the beating was a result of the racism within policing.

“Black police officers can foster institutionalized white violence against other Black people,” Peterson said. “Black officers can stand proxy for white racism expressed by institutions like police departments, which are driven through a prism of historic and sustained anti-Blackness.”

In Boston, Culpepper and other area civil rights organizers expressed a mix of horror, shock, and disgust after watching the videos showing Nichols being attacked by police.

“When you look at the disproportionate force that was used — five police officers, one Black man?” Culpepper said. “The goal of police officers should be to protect and preserve life. Not take life.”

Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, called in a statement for “accountability for this unspeakable act and we must continue fighting for a society in which police violence is rare instead of rampant.”

Peggy Shukur, interim regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, said the “wheels of justice” must move swiftly to hold those responsible for Nichols’ death accountable.

The Boston branch of the NAACP, in a Twitter post Friday night, said it is taking note of how quickly the officers involved with Nichols’ death faced criminal charges.

Advertisement

“We pray going forward this will be the practice, regardless of the officer’s race,” the statement said.

The issues surrounding systemic racism can have widespread effects beyond policing.

Espinoza-Madrigal said his organization is working to determine if Boston police properly conducted an investigation into the disappearance of Reina Carolina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston, who was last seen in Somerville two months ago.

Cases like those involving Rojas and Nichols “all signal the importance of remaining vigilant about encounters and interactions with law enforcement,” Espinoza-Madrigal said.

Jean-Luc Pierite, president of the board of the North American Indian Center of Boston, said his organization has been advocating for greater accuracy in reporting public health and public safety data for Indigenous communities.

“This isn’t just isolated to police violence, but we’re talking about cases of missing and murdered Indigenous peoples that go under reported,” said Pierite, who is a member of the Tunica-Biloxi tribe of Louisiana.

Peterson, with the New Democracy Center, said the calls for reform are not focused on demands to “defund” police.

Police can provide protection and security, but the issue facing Black communities is that they are over-surveilled by law enforcement, he said. Policing must change so that anti-Black racism is eliminated.

“If we do not continue a sustained effort at addressing systemic racism within our law enforcement community, then incidents such as the one we witnessed in Memphis will go on unabated,” Peterson said. “The sad reality is that the police brutality of the sort we witnessed in Memphis can happen in Boston.”

Advertisement









































John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.