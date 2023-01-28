One person dead in Haverhill house fire

A person died after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Haverhill late Saturday afternoon, according to the office of state Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

A dog also perished in the blaze at the home on 9th Avenue, where fire crews responded shortly before 4:45 p.m., Ostroskey’s office said in a statement jointly issued by Haverhill Fire Chief Robert P. Pistone and Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Smoke was showing from the second floor when the first crews arrived, the statement said.