Woburn teachers to rally a day after voting to authorize strike

Members of the association voted to authorize the strike Friday afternoon after educators in the district have been without a contract since August. The city said in a statement Friday that it was seeking to schedule a meeting with the union on Sunday.

The rally by the Woburn Teachers Association is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Woburn Common, which faces Woburn City Hall.

Union educators for the Woburn Public Schools plan to rally Saturday afternoon in the city’s downtown as they prepare to strike next week if a contract agreement cannot be reached with district and municipal leaders.

“We do not take our decision to strike lightly, and believe that we have exhausted all other options. In fact, there is no other path forward,” Woburn Teachers Association President Barbara Locke said in a statement Friday. “We implore Mayor Scott Galvin and the School Committee to help us complete construction of a contract reflecting the quality of Woburn Public Schools and its educators.”

The union, which represents 550 members, including nurses and paraprofessionals, is demanding Galvin and the School Committee increase pay for teachers and paraprofessionals, provide compensation for all work days, and reduce class sizes.

The union didn’t immediately respond Saturday morning to a request for comment.

In October, union members rejected an agreement proposed by city and school leaders, stating that Galvin and the School Committee chose a path “that included an outright refusal to work collaboratively.”

The committee made another proposal on Jan. 18, but the union has yet to meet with city and school leaders or respond to the proposal, Galvin and the School Committee said Friday in a joint statement.

The latest proposal is “a fair and highly competitive offer,” they said in the statement. The proposal would reduce class sizes, add professional development, increase instructional time for students and offers a “generous wage increase.”

Galvin did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Saturday morning.

The city has said it became aware earlier this week of the union’s plans to schedule a strike authorization vote and filed a petition Tuesday asking the state Department of Labor Relations to investigate. A hearing was held Thursday. The city’s statementFriday said a decision had yet to be released.

Woburn is the latest district tangled in failed contract negotiations. In the past year, several teacher unions across the state went on strike, including in Brookline, Haverhill, and Malden. Schools were shuttered between one and four days in those districts before the unions and resulted in new contracts.

Earlier this month, Melrose Education Association members also voted to authorize the strike after working without a contract since June. But that was quickly averted after educators and the Melrose School Committee came to an agreement on a new contract the following night.

It’s illegal for Massachusetts teachers and other public employees to strike, though recent teacher strikes, or at least the threats of them, have largely proven effective as contract agreements have followed shortly after each one. The Massachusetts Teachers Association is pushing for state legislation that would allow some public sector workers, such as teachers, to go on strike; the proposal would not apply to public safety workers, such as police officers.

Several local teacher unions said in a joint statement on Friday that they support Woburn educators’ decision to strike and will be joining the rally Saturday.

Adria Watson of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.