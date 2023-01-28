Woman was trapped under Green Line train Friday night near Boston University campus

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. in the area of 745 Commonwealth Ave., where the Boston University Central station of the Boston College line is located, he said.

The 20 year-old is expected to survive, said Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

A woman was seriously injured Friday night when she became trapped under a Green Line train in the Boston University campus area, according to MBTA police.

Her entrapment was apparently not caused by a train mechanical issue or an MBTA employee, Sullivan said, but gave no further information about how the woman got caught under the train.

To rescue the woman, first responders shut down the train and evacuated all passengers, said Brian Alkins, a spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department.

They then used cutter tools to remove surrounding fences so they could access the train, jacked up the trolley, crawled under it, put the woman on a rescue Sked, and pulled her out with ropes, Alkins said. She was then transported to the hospital, he said.

The MBTA will determine how the woman got under the train, Alkins said.

Shuttle buses replaced service between Washington Street and Kenmore stations during the incident, according to a Friday night tweet by the MBTA.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.