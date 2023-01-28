Photos: Protesters gather in Memphis, NYC, LA as officials release Tyre Nichols footage

Officials in Memphis released video Friday that captured the traffic stop that turned deadly for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, making public nearly an hour of footage that included critical moments in which police officers repeatedly kicked him and struck him with a baton as he showed no signs of fighting back and screamed in anguish.

Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.