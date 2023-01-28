fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Protesters gather in Memphis, NYC, LA as officials release Tyre Nichols footage

By WIRE SERVICES Wire Services,Updated January 28, 2023, 31 minutes ago

Officials in Memphis released video Friday that captured the traffic stop that turned deadly for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, making public nearly an hour of footage that included critical moments in which police officers repeatedly kicked him and struck him with a baton as he showed no signs of fighting back and screamed in anguish.

Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Other cities nationwide braced for demonstrations, but media outlets reported only scattered and nonviolent protests. Demonstrators at times blocked traffic while they chanted slogans and marched through the streets of New York City, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon.

— The New York Times and The Associated Press

A demonstrator tries to stop traffic along the Interstate 95 bridge during a protest over the death of Tyre Nichols, on Jan. 27. Patrick Lantrip/Associated Press
Traffic along the Interstate 55 bridge in Memphis, Tenn., backs up for several miles on Jan. 27 during a protest over the death of Tyre Nichols. Patrick Lantrip/Associated Press
Demonstrators protest the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27 in Memphis, Tennessee. Scott Olson/Getty
Demonstrators block traffic on Interstate 55 while protesting the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27 in Memphis, Tennessee. Scott Olson/Getty
Protesters during a rally face off with a line of police officers on Jan. 27 outside the LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California.FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
NYPD officers drag a demonstrator off an NYPD car as people protest the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty
NYPD officers arrest a demonstrator as people protest the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty
People gather at Times Square to protest the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty

