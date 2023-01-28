Video details fatal beating of Black man by Memphis officers

The video was shared a day after five officers were charged with second-degree murder in connection with Nichols’ death. Soon after he died in a hospital Jan. 10, three days after the beating, city officials promised to share the footage with the public as a measure of transparency in a case that has unsettled and angered much of the community.

At one point, after Nichols stood up, one officer struck him with at least five strong blows, while another officer held his hands behind his back.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials in Memphis released video Friday that captured the traffic stop that turned deadly for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, making public nearly an hour of footage that included critical moments in which police officers repeatedly kicked him and struck him with a baton as he showed no signs of fighting back and screamed in anguish.

Advertisement

The release came after days of stark warnings about the magnitude of the violence the footage contained. The Memphis police chief condemned the actions of the officers, all of whom are Black, as a “failing of basic humanity.”

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

In a clear signal of trepidation over how the city would react, elected officials, civic leaders and Nichols’ family have pleaded to not let outrage grow into destructive unrest.

Memphis has also been bracing itself: Law enforcement officers from across Tennessee were standing by, the city’s public schools canceled after-school activities Friday and employers cautioned workers about potential disruptions downtown. Protests have sprung up around the country, including in Dallas and Atlanta, as the case has tapped into an enduring frustration over Black men having fatal encounters with police officers.

The video, which was posted in four clips online just before 6 p.m., provided clarity about what happened but no answers to the question that so many in Memphis and around the country have been asking: how the traffic stop Jan. 7 for suspicion of reckless driving could end with Nichols’ being hospitalized in critical condition and dying days later. Protesters gathered in various spots around Memphis on Friday night as many in the community — or at least those who were willing to watch the video — were processing what they had seen.

Advertisement

“Tonight will be one of the toughest nights that we will ever experience in the city,” Van Turner Jr., president of the Memphis branch of the NAACP, said in a news conference Friday morning, noting the pain that had already been coursing through Memphis in recent days.

After praising the charges as an encouraging step, Nichols’ family pushed for his death to become an impetus for changes in the Memphis Police Department and in law enforcement more broadly.

They cast police culture as just as much of a culprit in his death as the officers who pummeled him.

“To the five police officers that murdered my son, you also disgraced your own families when you did this,” RowVaughn Wells, Nichols’ mother, said in the news conference. “I’m going to pray for you and your families, because at the end of the day, this shouldn’t have happened. This just shouldn’t have happened. We want justice for my son.”

The family’s lawyers demanded that the Police Department disband specialized groups like the Scorpion unit, which the officers who pulled Nichols over were part of; the unit had been designed to patrol areas of the city struggling with persistent crime and violence. One of the lawyers, Antonio Romanucci, said units that saturate neighborhoods under the guise of crime-fighting end up oppressing young people and people of color, often operating with aggression and impunity.

Advertisement

Such behavior was reflected in the video, they said — in the way the officers swarmed Nichols and pursued him over a stop that was apparently for a minor traffic violation.

“It’s a traffic stop, for God’s sake,” Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights lawyer who is also representing the family, said Friday, adding, “You’re going to see Tyre Nichols calling out for his mom. He calls out three times for his mom. His last words on this earth were, ‘Mom, Mom, Mom.’ He’s screaming for her.”

Cerelyn Davis, the Memphis police chief, has ordered a review of specialized groups like the Scorpion unit, which she had launched soon after she took over the department in 2021. The city’s mayor, Jim Strickland, said in an appearance Friday on a podcast produced by The Daily Memphian that the unit was now inactive.

But Strickland added that he was also focused on a more substantial examination of the culture within the Police Department and how officers interact with the community. “We still need to examine if there’s anything that we could do to prevent this from happening again,” Strickland said on the podcast.

Nichols was stopped on the evening of Jan. 7 near his family’s home in the southeastern corner of the city as he was driving home from Shelby Farms, a sprawling park just outside Memphis where his family said he often went to photograph the sunset.

Advertisement

In an initial statement, police said that a “confrontation occurred” as the officers approached Nichols’ vehicle, and he ran away. There was then “another confrontation” as officers arrested him, the statement said. At the time, officials said an ambulance took him to a hospital after he complained of shortness of breath.

His family shared images of him unconscious and relying on a breathing tube, with a bloodied and swollen face. An independent autopsy commissioned by his family found that Nichols “suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” according to preliminary findings released this week.

On Friday, Davis said the Police Department’s internal inquiry had not yet found any evidence substantiating the claim that Nichols had been driving recklessly. After her staff pulled all possible video from the surrounding area, including from roadways and officers’ body cameras, “the only thing that we have right now,” she said, “is the officer saying that Mr. Nichols was driving recklessly, initially on the wrong side of the road.”

Prosecutors announced Thursday that a grand jury returned indictments against the five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — with charges that include kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, in addition to second-degree murder.

“The actions of all of them resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols, and they are all responsible,” Steven J. Mulroy, the district attorney for Memphis, told reporters Thursday.

Advertisement

The officers, who were also arrested and booked at the Shelby County jail Thursday, have all been released after posting bail.

Lawyers for the officers said that they had not been able to see the video in advance. But they urged the community to avoid rushing to judgment. Blake Ballin, who represents Mills, acknowledged the content of the video is likely painful for the community to see but that video would necessarily give a comprehensive account of what happened. “I don’t know how many angles; I don’t know the perspective,” he said. “There’s always more to the story.”

The footage that was released Friday was nearly an hour long and was published in segments that were posted on YouTube. The video came from police body cameras and stationary cameras and contained what authorities described as limited redactions, with the aim of giving the public an expansive view of Nichols’ interactions with police that night.

City officials decided to wait until 6 p.m. to release the video because that was when schools and most of the businesses downtown would be closed.

“Very, very few people will be at work,” said Frank Colvett Jr., a City Council member from the city’s east side, who was not involved in that planning. “Everyone will have had plenty of time to get home from school, from their jobs, and just stay home.”

Another council member, Dr. Jeff Warren, said he thought waiting until Friday evening would “allow time for people to digest the fact that arrests had been made and charges had been brought.”

In other high-profile cases of police-involved deaths, the timing of the release of body camera footage has varied widely. Sometimes, as was the case in Memphis, the video has been made public swiftly to emphasize transparency.

Michalyn Easter-Thomas, another council member, said all council members had an opportunity to see the video before the release. But she was among those who decided against watching it. Activists with Black Lives Matter of Memphis said they were going to avoid doing so.

Wells, Nichols’ mother, said she could not finish it. “I’ve heard it is very horrific, very horrific,” she said. “And any of you who have children, please don’t let them see it.”

Easter-Thomas felt like she didn’t need to “see it in order to know what was done,” she said. But she did not discourage others. “For some,” she said, “it will help them see the truth.”

Colvett said one of his primary conclusions after seeing a portion of the video was about the character of the officers: “I no longer consider them Memphians.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.