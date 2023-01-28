Jaylen Brown steps up down the stretch to lead the Celtics to an overtime win over the Lakers

On Saturday night, with the Celtics on the ropes against the Lakers, Brown soared in for an offensive rebound and converted a three-point play in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime. Then he dominated the extra session, scoring 11 of his team-high 37 points to lead Boston to a 125-121 win that snapped its three-game losing streak.

After Jaylen Brown missed two free throws late in overtime of the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks on Thursday, the end of a forgettable night for him, he said he had let his team down. He vowed to be better next time, and the good thing about the NBA is that next time always arrives suddenly.

Advertisement

The Celtics appeared to benefit from a significant missed call that helped them secure the win. When Lakers star LeBron James attacked the basket and attempted a layup with a half-second left in regulation, Jayson Tatum made hard contact with his arm, but no foul was called.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

James was irate and teammate Patrick Beverley even brought a camera onto the court, appearing to to show the referee a still frame of the play. Beverley received a technical foul.

James otherwise had a vintage performance for the Lakers, finishing with 41 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in a building in which he has crafted so many of them. Tatum played the final 41 minutes of the game and made just 8 of 25 shots, but finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers led, 96-92, in the fourth before Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon (26 points) hit consecutive 3-pointers to give Boston a 98-96 lead with 3:08 remaining. James put the Lakers back in front with a 3-pointer before Brown scored inside with 1:51 left to make it 100-99.

With 50.6 seconds left, Beverley hit a 3-pointer from the right arc before Brogdon responded with two free throws to tie the score at 102 with 41.7 seconds left.

Advertisement

Davis missed a 3-pointer from the right corner, but the 6-foot-2 Beverley soared in and completed a two-hand follow slam with 18.6 seconds to play. After a timeout, Brown missed a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer, and Beverley pulled down the rebound and was fouled.

But Beverley hit just one of the two free throws. Horford’s 3-pointer from the left corner caromed off the top of the backboard and Brown grabbed the rebound and scored. He pushed for a foul to be called for several seconds before one was finally granted, a bizarre sequence.

Brown calmly hit this free throw.

In the first 53 seconds of the extra session that started with Tatum making the free throw that accompanied the Beverley technical, Brown made one of two free throws, converted a three-point play, and then drilled a pull-up 3-pointer.

With the Celtics leading, 117-112, Tatum turned over the ball and Brogdon was whistled for a flagrant foul on Westbrook with 1:57 left. Westbrook hit both free throws but missed a 3-pointer from the left corner that would have tied the game and then missed a layup on the Lakers’ next possession.

With the shot-clock running down, Brown hit a tough 18-footer to stretch Boston’s lead to 119-114, and he hit a pair of free throws on Boston’s next possession to essentially finish off the win.

The Celtics’ first-half defensive formula was similar to the one used in Los Angeles in December when they won in overtime. They essentially begged Westbrook to fire up jump shots, and most of the time, he obliged. Westbrook, who remains dangerous attacking the rim, was 0 for 6 from the field in the first half, all on jump shots.

Advertisement

It reached the point, as Boston’s defenders sagged back from Westbrook on the perimeter, that the crowd could be heard coaxing him to fire away. Those misses combined with his three turnovers helped the Celtics flip a two-point deficit into a nine-point lead during Westbrook’s first stint.

But after he took a seat, the Lakers instantly unfurled an 11-0 run that was crafted with strong drives and putbacks. The Lakers had 14 second-chance points during the first half.

At the other end, Boston’s offense sorely missed Marcus Smart in the first half. The injured point guard returned to the bench in street clothes for Saturday’s game and even slapped hands with James during a brief break in the action in the first half.

But Smart could not conduct the offense from that perch. The Celtics’ offense was stagnant, with just seven first-half assists. Two days after being named an All-Star starter, Tatum was unable to develop any rhythm. He was 2 for 9 from the field and 0 for 4 from the 3-point line at the break, and Boston mustered just four second-chance points. The Lakers took a 54-48 lead into the break despite making just 4 of 21 3-pointers.

Advertisement

Brogdon started the third quarter in place of Grant Williams, ostensibly to give the offense some extra punch. It seemed to briefly help when the Celtics started the period with a 6-0 burst, but the Lakers needed just over a minute to answer with three consecutive 3-pointers, two by James, to take their largest lead to that point, 65-56.

Brown went to the bench with his fourth foul during that stretch, but coach Joe Mazzulla seemed to sense the urgency when he put him back in just 40 seconds later.

The Lakers took an 11-point lead before the Celtics charged back behind Tatum, who began to shake off his early slump. He hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points over the final 5:51 of the third, helping Boston enter the fourth tied at 81.

Brown went to the bench after collecting his fifth foul at the 11:25 mark, and Tatum began to cool off. On one trip, he was off on a 3-pointer at the top of the key before getting the ball back and missing a wide-open layup.

The Lakers took a 93-86 lead midway through the quarter on consecutive baskets by former Celtic Dennis Schroder.













Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.