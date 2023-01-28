Marc McLaughlin in, Joona Koppanen out for Bruins’ night in Sunrise

His debut meant Joona Koppanen took a seat. The 6-foot-5 Finnish center, who made his NHL debut Jan. 12 against Seattle, had one assist in five games. He averaged 90 seconds per game on the penalty kill and won faceoffs at a 56.8 percent clip (25 of 44). Coach Jim Montgomery said areas of improvement include being more assertive, and winning more loose pucks.

McLaughlin, who sat out the Montreal and Tampa portions of this five-game road trip, took over as No. 4 center. The North Billerica product and former Boston College captain had Nick Foligno (left) and A.J. Greer (right) as his wings, and paired with Trent Frederic on the third-unit penalty kill.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Marc McLaughlin’s return to NHL action came Saturday against the Panthers, his first game with the varsity since 11 last spring.

“Not that he’s been poor in those areas,” Montgomery noted. “He’s done a pretty good job for us. We’ve been pretty happy with the penalty kill and his faceoffs have been good.”

The reason for making the switch, the coach said, was getting a look at McLaughlin, who before Monday’s call-up had four goals and five assists in his previous nine games in Providence.

Positive developments

The hockey-watching populace in New England held its collective breath Thursday night when Charlie McAvoy crashed hard into the end boards and remained on the ice for about 30 seconds.

McAvoy, who was examined in the locker room, soon returned to the game. Before puck drop on Saturday, Montgomery reported his star defenseman was ready to go.

“No lingering effects,” Montgomery said. “I’m sure his shoulder’s a little sore. But it’s nothing he can’t play 24 minutes with tonight.”

As for other injured Bruins, Montgomery said No. 1 right wing Jake DeBrusk, who skated on Monday, was on the ice “at least three times this week” and is on track to return after the All-Star break. After Wednesday, Montgomery, David Pastrnak, and Linus Ullmark participate in the Fort Lauderdale festivities (Feb. 3-4) and everyone else goes on a bye week. The Bruins return Feb. 11 against Washington.

DeBrusk had been off skates since suffering hand and leg injuries in the Jan. 2 Winter Classic. The Bruins were 9-2-0 in his absence entering Saturday.

Montgomery had no update on fourth-line center Tomas Nosek, who fractured his left foot on Jan. 19 against the Rangers. Nosek, slated to miss at least four weeks, could return for a Feb. 20 game against Ottawa or rejoin the team for a four-game trip out west (Seattle, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary from Feb. 23-28).

Swayman summoned

Jeremy Swayman, who came in having allowed six goals his previous five starts, drew the assignment. That set up Ullmark to tend the Black and Gold cage Sunday night in Raleigh, N.C. “I just think he’s more patient,” Montgomery said of Swayman’s run. “He’s really trusting his athleticism and his reads” . . . Taylor Hall got another ride Saturday in DeBrusk’s spot, to the right of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand . . . After taking Friday fully off, the Bruins did not have a morning skate Saturday. Instead, they ran through hotel workouts at their Fort Lauderdale Beach digs. “I know they were in the sauna and steam room because it was full,” said Montgomery, who wears a bald dome. He likes to get in there and “open up the pores,” he said, before his daily shave . . . The Panthers are building a practice rink in downtown Fort Lauderdale, which will allow visiting teams to skate near the beach without taking the typically traffic-choked, 30- to 40-minute drive west to Sunrise. It is slated to open next season . . . Panthers starter Alex Lyon, 30, played at Yale and had played in 29 NHL games over six seasons as a third-stringer (9-9-4, 3.36, .891).

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.