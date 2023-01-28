Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Game at a glance: TV info, time, rosters, and more

Format: There are three teams of All-Stars — Canada, United States, and World . . . The teams will play a round-robin format in which each game will consist of two seven-minute periods of 4-on-4 play, followed by a one-round shootout between periods to give each team a chance to add a bonus goal to their score . . . The top two teams after three round-robin games will meet in the title game.

Of note: All-Stars were chosen from the PHF’s seven teams by the league . . . The Boston Pride and Metropolitan Riveters led with nine players each.

Rosters

TEAM CANADA

Skaters: Kelly Babstock (Metropolitan), Ann-Sophie Bettez (Montreal), Sarah Bujold (Metropolitan), Catherine Daoust (Montreal), Jade Downie-Landry (Montreal), Kaleigh Fratkin (Boston), Loren Gabel (Boston), Elizabeth Giguere (Boston), Mikyla Grant-Mentis (Buffalo), Brittany Howard (Toronto), Kennedy Marchment (Connecticut), Kati Tabin (Toronto), Saroya Tinker (Toronto), Emma Woods (Toronto).

Goaltender: Corinne Schroeder (Boston).

Coaches: Kim St-Pierre, Geraldine Heaney.

TEAM USA

Skaters: Jonna Albers (Minnesota), Sydney Brodt (Minnesota), Shiann Darkangelo (Toronto), Jillian Dempsey (Boston), Kali Flanagan (Boston), Taylor Girard (Connecticut), Dominique Kremer (Buffalo), Patti Marshall (Minnesota), Sidney Morin (Minnesota), Madison Packer (Metropolitan), Amanda Pelkey (Metropolitan), Natalie Snodgrass (Minnesota), Allie Thunstrom (Boston), Olivia Zafuto (Boston).

Goaltender: Abbie Ives (Connecticut).

Coaches: Kacey Bellamy, Colleen Coyne.

TEAM WORLD

Skaters: Taylor Baker (Montreal), Ebba Berglund (Metropolitan), Fanni Gasparics (Metropolitan), Anna Kilponen (Metropolitan), Denisa Křížová (Minnesota), Dominika Lásková (Toronto), Leah Lum (Toronto), Antonia Matzka (Buffalo), Kateřina Mrázová (Connecticut), Emma Nuutinen (Buffalo), Lenka Serdar (Connecticut), Aneta Tejralová (Boston), Minttu Tuominen (Metropolitan), Tereza Vanišová (Toronto).

Goaltender: Eveliina Mäkinen (Metropolitan).

Coaches: Erika Holst, Venla Hovi.