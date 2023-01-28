Seconds from victory in Florida, Bruins shocked by Panthers on back-to-back shots

Then there was the final minute of regulation. Oh, boy.

Officially, the Bruins’ first two goals were unassisted. But Panthers mistakes helped turn on the red lights, and a lucky deflection gave Florida its first strike.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Strange things happen here at the edge of the Everglades. Witness Saturday’s game between the Bruins and Panthers.

David Pastrnak gave the Bruins a one-goal edge with a wrister with 48.6 seconds left. But with 2.4 seconds on the clock, Aleksander Barkov found room in the slot and beat Jeremy Swayman (33 saves) with a wrister.

Seventeen seconds into overtime, Sam Reinhart buried a one-timer. Final: Panthers 4, Bruins 3.

That broke a season-long streak for the Bruins (38-6-5): They are losers of two in a row for the first time, having dropped a regulation game in Tampa on Thursday.

Charlie Coyle gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead with 2:05 left in the second on an unfortunate gaffe by Sam Bennett, who batted an airborne pass into his own net. Craig Smith scored with 3:10 left in the first after a brutal giveaway by Brandon Montour.

Between those, Montour unwittingly tied the game at 8:55 of the second when Barkov’s shot hit the tip of the defenseman’s stick and trickled through Jeremy Swayman’s pads.

Like Montour, Bennett made up for his mistake. He delayed after entering the zone, then ripped one far-side, low on Swayman at 8:29 of the third.

Adding to the unconventional nature of this one: Panthers goalie Alex Lyon, a third-stringer playing on back-to-back nights, was more than ready. Lyon, who has started the last six for Florida, made 36 saves, his teammates competing particularly hard during four Boston power plays (0 for 4, 12 shots).

The Bruins had a chance to get going after a Selke-quality backcheck from Patrice Bergeron, who stopped Bennett on a rush into the Bruins’ zone and drew a double-minor high-stick at 12:12 of the first.

That four minutes quietly passed. The Panthers wouldn’t let the Bruins enter the zone easily, or set up east-west passes. The Bruins’ best chances, including a Taylor Hall tip and a Pastrnak dangle in tight, developed too close to Lyon.

No matter. After the expiration of the penalty, Smith swiped Montour’s breakout pass up the middle and whipped it by Lyon’s blocker from the slot. The opening goal, at 16:50, was Smith’s third of the season and gave him four points (three assists) in his last six games.

Smith nearly had another on his next shift. He got open at the far blueline for Charlie McAvoy to beat all five Panthers with a 100-foot outlet pass through traffic. Lyon made a breakaway stop.

Lyon, getting an extended run because of injuries to Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight, hung in there. Early in the second, he had some of the Panthers fans in attendance standing after he stopped Brad Marchand’s solo effort and a follow-up scramble in front.

He denied Hall on a point-blank turnaround during a second-period power-play, the Bruins’ man advantage stuck in the muck of the marshland near FLA Live Arena.

The Bruins also couldn’t score when Marchand drew an interference call in the second. The Panthers made them pay for the power outage.

On a rush into the Bruins’ zone, Barkov loaded up a wrister as Montour drove the net. Barkov might have been shooting for a hole, but he found the tip of Montour’s stick. The unaware defenseman turned Barkov’s fastball into a changeup, which tumbled between Swayman’s pads.

The go-ahead goal came at 17:55 of the second. Nick Foligno entered the zone and slipped it ahead to Coyle, who saw McAvoy heading for the net. McAvoy stopped between the hashes, and Coyle’s saucer pass to the far post was heading for the corner. But Bennett chopped at the puck, redirecting over Lyon’s shoulder. He put his gloves on his helmet in disbelief as the Bruins celebrated.

The staff running the center-ice videoboard didn’t show a replay of the goal, to save Bennett from further embarrassment. They were happy to show a replay of Bennett’s tying goal, and the others that followed. Several times.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.