Shawsheen’s Sid Tildsley regains swagger, wins 145-pound title at state vocational wrestling championships

The Shawsheen sophomore dropped his first regular-season match of his career in a Jan. 18 bout against Northeast Metro Tech/Bishop Fenwick junior Luke Connolly. Tildsley made a mistake Connolly took advantage of in his victory by pin. That night, Tildsley called his coach, saying he would move up from 138 pounds to 145 to face Connolly in the MVADA state vocational wrestling championships.

BELLINGHAM — It was a matchup that was destined to happen. And that’s because Sid Tildsley willed it to happen.

Shawsheen sophomore Sidney Tildsley (left) throws Monty Tech's Xaedyn Natal (right) in Tildsley's 9-2 victory in their 145-pound semifinal bout on Saturday in Bellingham. Tildsley won the final over Luke Connolly of Northeast/Bishop Fenwick, 7-4.

Tildsley, the youngest in Massachusetts wrestler to reach 100 career wins, made good on his promise to face Connolly again, doing so in the 145 final on Saturday at Bellingham High and celebrating a 7-4 decision the moment it was over.

“I’ve been training for two weeks to beat this kid,” Tildsley said. “It’s very relieving to get this win and get my confidence back and be able to walk with a swagger.”

Shawsheen sophomore Sidney Tildsley, who defeated Luke Connolly of Northeast/Bishop Fenwick in the 145 final, gets a hug from family friend Doug Calenda after taking the 145 title with a 7-4 victory on Saturday at Bellingham High. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The Rams took the MVADA Large School championship in a landslide, placing nine wrestlers in the finals and with five winning championships. Their 281.5 points paced the field, ahead of Monty Tech (199.5) and Bristol- Plymouth (160).

Austin Malandain (220), Benjamin Gooltz (152), Brayton Carbone (120) and Caleb Caceres (138) joined Tildsley as Shawsheen champions.

“It’s awesome,” said Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt. “These guys work so hard and they’ve earned everything they’ve done. They’ve been working at this for a long, long time, even before they got to Shawsheen. There’s more to come for these guys.”

The finals did not start so well for the Rams, who dropped three of their first four bouts.

Carbone (126) was the first champion for the Rams, taking down top-seeded Miles Darling of Essex Tech/Masco. Carbone, a second-seeded sophomore, earned a sudden 4-3 victory in a thrilling matchup of the best in the state, with six minutes not enough to settle it. It was a controversial stalling point that sealed his win.

“I knew this match would be a battle,” Carbone said. “I had to push the pace, do what I do best. I work hard in the room, I push the pace, I had him the whole time.”

Seeded sixth at 220 pounds, Malandain picked up a convincing first-period pin of No. 2 Ethan Silva of Bellingham/Blackstone Valley in the semifinal. He advanced to the 220 final to face top-seeded James McDonough, winning a 6-3 decision.

Tildsley (145 pounds) and Caceres (138) switched weight classes for the tournament, giving Caceres a more likely path to victory and helping Tildsley set up the rematch against Connolly.

The plan worked for both as Caceres bested Greater Lowell’s Gabriel Bischoff in the 138 final, 4-3, while Tildsley dominated Monty Tech’s Xaedyn Natal, 9-2, in the 145 semifinal to earn his rematch with Connolly.

Gooltz added to Shawsheen’s championship haul with a victory in the 152 final over Ray Konchanski of the Northeast Metro Tech/Bishop Fenwick co-op.

Monty Tech's Jonah Paulino attempts to pin Shawsheen freshman James Tildsley in the 132 final. Paulino won the title. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Shawsheen freshman James Tildsley, the top seed at 132, lost his matchup in the final against Monty Tech junior Jonah Paulino, who made a statement with a 14-2 major decision.

“They doubt me,” Paulino said. “They put me at the [No. 2] seed [against] a freshman who was wrestling at 106 [last year]. No hard feelings for him, he’s my brother, we wrestle at the same club together.”

Advertisement

The electric junior was clearly wrestling with something to prove after missing time in last year’s playoffs with a high ankle sprain.

“We’re going to go out there and battle, but I had to show him that I’m somebody and I’m better than him,” Paulino said. “Even an injury can’t stop me. I’m going to be at the top no matter what. I’m going to find a way.”

With 216 points, Tri-County locked up the Small School championship, despite not having a champion. Brandon Allen (126 pounds) and Conner Jackson (182) were Tri-County’s lone finalists.

“That was huge, having guys wrestle back to fifth and third place,” said Tri-County coach Steve LaPlante. “There’s been no quit in our guys all season. A lot of hard offseason work. I’m not surprised that we did as well as we did because we have depth in every weight class and we work hard.”

Allen finished runner-up to Collin McAveney in the 126 final, 5-0, while second-seeded Jackson fell in the 182 final to top-seeded Ethan Mayo of South Shore Voc-Tech, 5-0.

Between missing it his sophomore year due to COVID-19, and not being at the top of his game as a freshman, Mayo jumped at his chance to finally take first place with a first-period pin.

“It meant a lot to me because I had an incident here, it’s where I got injured last year,” Mayo said. “To come back and win in a dominant fashion is always good.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.