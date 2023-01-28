Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen claims share of lead after second round in Dubai

Richard Bland, Thomas Pieters, and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley all reached 10-under-par overall at Emirates Golf Club for a share of the lead after two rounds of the weather-impacted tournament, which will conclude Monday.

Top-ranked Rory McIlroy and rival Patrick Reed were two shots off the lead at the halfway point of the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday.

Thorbjornsen, who is No. 2 in the world amateur rankings, shot an 8-under 64. He started on the 10th and birdied five of his first six holes before chipping for an eagle at the par-5 18th. He added a bogey and two more birdies.

Advertisement

“I enjoy playing professional golf a lot and I’m still an amateur,” the Stanford University junior said, “but just the golf courses that we play, the crowd out there, it’s what I’m dreaming of ever since I was five or six years old.”

Pieters recorded seven birdies on the back nine to close out his 67.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Bland posted his second straight round of 67 and has made just one bogey at the halfway mark.

McIlroy and Reed made headlines with some pre-tournament friction between them on the practice range, but they’ll play in different groups in Sunday’s third round.

Like Reed, McIlroy shot a 70 on Saturday. The Northern Irishman mixed a birdie and a bogey with an eagle at the par-5 13th.

“I only hit two fairways today,” McIlroy said. “When you can’t hit fairways around here, and the rough is quite thick, it’s very hard to have any control of your ball and get it close into par fours. Yeah, just a little rusty. Need to go do a little work.”

PGA — Jon Rahm made an impressive charge up the leaderboard on his favorite course with a 6-under 66 on Friday, which is now moving day at Torrey Pines in San Diego, to pull within two shots of leader Sam Ryder after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Advertisement

Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world, is 18 holes away from potentially winning his third straight start and taking over at No. 1 for the first time since March 20. He began Friday at 4 under and tied for 14th, and moved into sole possession of second place after an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole that capped his second stretch of playing four holes in 5 under in two days.

While Rahm heated up on a gorgeous, calm day on the municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Ryder parred his last 12 holes for a 72, missing a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th. Ryder was at 12-under 204 through 54 holes while Rahm was 10 under.

Tony Finau, 12 shots back when he started his third round on the back nine, turned in 4-under 32 and then holed his approach from 138 yards on the par-4 first hole for an eagle. He shot an 8-under 64, the best round of the week on the South Course, to move into third place, four shots back.

Sungjae Im eagled No. 18 for a 67 and was five shots back along with Collin Morikawa (70), Max Homa (71) and Sahith Theegala (71).

The tournament has been played from Wednesday to Saturday the past two years to avoid having the final round go against the NFL’s conference championship games.

Advertisement



