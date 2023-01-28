Why Reading senior Sophia Isbell loves the team aspect of high school gymnastics

“I wasn’t sure what it would be like,” said Isbell. “High school gymnastics is a lot different than my club gymnastics. The team aspect is just way different and how like excited the team gets is different. Just coming in for my first meet, I was so nervous.”

Four years ago, Sophia Isbell put on the Reading High leotard for the first time and wondered about her first high school meet.

“During the meet, I thought, ‘This is amazing and I love this,’ ” said Isbell.

Reading remains pleased that she came to that conclusion. Now a senior, Isbell set the school record for all-around score with a 38.5, topping the 18-year-old standard by 0.1 points, in a meet against Woburn Jan. 18.

Advertisement

“My goals these past 3½ years have been to beat that all-around record,” said Isbell. “I came close my freshman year, when I got the second-highest score. I’ve just been trying to grow from that.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“On [Jan. 18], when I finally hit that last event and got the 9.6 and I knew that I beat the record, it was just an amazing feeling.”

In that same meet, the Rockets scored 146.6 points, the second-highest total in school history. At 4-0 this season, they are the class of the Middlesex League and their scores have them on a trajectory to be one of the top four seeds at the North Sectionals in late February.

Reading is no stranger to gymnastics success. A fixture at the North Sectionals over the past six years, the Rockets won the title in 2018. They were fourth at the state championships last March, with Isbell finishing fourth in the all-around and second on balance beam.

Much of Reading’s success comes from its depth. When the Rockets are on and healthy, their entire lineup can deliver scores that other teams find hard to equal. At their first meet of the season, their six gymnasts all scored above 9.0 on balance beam.

Advertisement

“So far in the season, our team has been killing it,” said Isbell. “We have a lot of good freshmen and I’m really excited to see them grow and build on the team. I’m excited to see where we can grow.”

The team aspect of high school gymnastics is what has kept Isbell coming back. She is a club Level 10 at Reading Gymnastics Academy, and could have made the decision to forgo high school gymnastics and focus on club to give herself the best chance to earn a spot on a college team. But once she did that first meet freshman year, she was hooked on the team environment. It’s a love that she and co-captain Avery Abate are passing on to the younger Rockets.

“We’re a very strong team with good relationships,” said Isbell. “We’re very encouraging, and we love to motivate each other, and we’re very inclusive. My co-captain and I recognize that everyone brings something to the team and we continue to set goals for ourselves. We are always pushing ourselves to do our best.”

Isbell recently committed to Texas Woman’s University, a Division 2 school that dominates the Collegiate National Championships, having won 12 team titles. It is also the only college gymnastics team in the entire state of Texas — a shocking fact considering how many elite-level gyms dot the state. Getting a roster spot at TWU is tough because of the amount of in-state talent, but Isbell did so.

Advertisement

But that’s in the future. Now, Isbell has her focus set on the remainder of her senior year and winning another Middlesex League title, which would be Reading’s seventh straight. With Masconomet and Danvers continuing to put up big scores of 147 or better, Reading knows that North Sectionals will be a battle, but one it is used to.

“I hope to we all hit and qualify to states,” said Isbell. “I hope we just have a good meet and make good memories there.”

No matter how sectionals and states go, Isbell is proud of what she’s done at Reading, and hopes other gymnasts choose her same gymnastics path.

“I’m so excited to be a part of Reading High School gymnastics history,” said Isbell.

Beaming performances

Marshfield is off to one of the best starts in school history. The Rams are 9-0, with sophomore Annie Spencer second in the Patriot League’s all-around leaders with a 34.52. Spencer’s floor exercise average of 9.09 leads the league, as well. Another standout for Marshfield is senior Jane McNeil, who is averaging a 9.12 on vault thanks to a piked Tsukahara. The Rams earned a team high of 139.8 in a tri-meet against Scituate and Thayer last week, and could find themselves with a South Sectionals berth, if the trend continues . . . In a battle of big scorers, defending state champion Masconomet and Danvers faced off last Saturday and earned very impressive team totals. Masco defeated its neighbors, 148.8-147.125. Junior Bella Misiura, last year’s runner-up in the state all-around, won the overall title at the meet with a 38.65, scoring 9.7s on the uneven bars and floor.

Advertisement

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.