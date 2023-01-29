‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members get flirty with Michael B. Jordan in monologue

Attorney General Merrick Garland (Mikey Day) is on a mission to track down classified documents. He and a team of FBI agents (Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang) describe what was (or wasn’t) found at the homes of current and former officials in the show’s cold open.

On Jan. 28, “Saturday Night Live” featured Michael B. Jordan, who stars in the upcoming “Creed III,” which he also directed. Lil Baby of “My Turn” fame was the night’s musical guest. Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s show.

This is Jordan’s first time hosting “SNL.” In his opening monologue, he jokes about what Michael “B” doing on the show. He’s not sad after his recent public breakup, despite what the internet may say. It’s not quite a solo performance as a few cast members pop in, ready to flirt up a storm.

On to some of the sketches

Two actors (Jordan, Yang) have trouble getting into the right mindset while recording voiceovers for the video game “Street Fighter 6.”

He’s (Andrew Dismukes) got the scarf, the rings, and the confidence. While he’s trying to teach other men his ways at a seminar, a delivery person (Jordan) turns the tables with a single word.

A couple of the presenters on a morning show (Jordan, Sarah Sherman) didn’t let a roller coaster mishap stop them from rushing back to the studio to do their jobs.

A bachelorette party gets more than they paid for.

Angel, Every Boxer’s Girlfriend from Every Boxing Movie Ever (Heidi Gardner), has a new man to help her take the kids to her sisters: Adonis Creed (Jordan).

Musical performances

Lil Baby performed “California Breeze” from his third album “It’s Only Me.”

He also performed “Forever,” accompanied by a pianist.