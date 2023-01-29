Am I ‘walking bad luck’ with love?

Q. Am I just walking bad luck when it comes to love? I’m in my 20s (early to mid). I’ve been single for almost five years, and I hate it. When it comes to asking someone out, my anxiety takes over. Sometimes I’m brave enough to push it aside, but almost every time it doesn’t work.

I remember this one time I asked for a guy’s number, and he even texted me to make sure he had the right number. But after I left and texted him once, he never texted back. Another time I met a guy on a dating app and we talked for a few weeks. He was very sexual with his messages but I didn’t mind. I set my own boundaries with him. One day I decided to sext him. It wasn’t even pictures or videos (he was doing all that), it was just words. Guess what happened after two days. Yep, he ghosted me. Some men just straight up ask for sexual favors or if I would be their “side piece.”

Slowly, after each event, I start losing confidence in myself — like maybe I’m no good or only wanted for someone’s sexual needs. I am starting to lose faith in love. I want to get married someday. I want to have kids, but it seems like it’ll never happen to me. I’m so tired of hearing from my grandmother, “When are you getting a boyfriend?,” “Why are you single?” I can’t even answer the question myself, Grandma. Am I really bad at love or is this normal?

BAD LUCK

A. Dating is difficult. So many people disappear, move on quickly, or want different things. The good news? Many of them are clear about their intentions. If someone asks you to be their “side piece,” they’re not lying about what they want. They’re being transparent — and you can say no. If someone is willing to sext for weeks instead of meeting up, they’re also showing their cards. You can walk away without doubt.

My advice is to remember that you can exit a back-and-forth as soon as you’re frustrated by it. It sounds like you’re sticking around, messaging until things fall apart, but it’s OK to do the leaving. You don’t even have to ghost; you can say, “I think we’re interested in different things here, but I wish you the best!”

You might have more luck on an app that only gives you a few options a day. Coffee Meets Bagel, for instance, offers fewer matches, but says the people are specifically for the user. On apps like that, people might spend more time considering what they want. They might be more serious about starting a relationship. Maybe.

You ask whether you’re bad at love. My answer is that we’re all learning how to find the best kind of relationships. You’re in good company; this is a universal experience, for the most part, especially at your age. If you found all the right people in your early 20s, had no insecurities, and knew exactly what to say at all times ... you might be a bot.

Tell Grandma it’s a process, and if she knows of any young suitors, you’d be happy to meet them.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

These are all experiences that everyone has while trying to date. People flake, they ghost, they misrepresent. What you’re looking for is the one who won’t. Let these wrong guys eliminate themselves — they’re doing you a favor.

WIZEN





Walking Bad Luck would be a kind of cool band name.

STRIPEYCAT





Take a break from the dating apps. Expand your social circle. Hopefully, you have friends and can make more. Join groups that match your interests (biking, hiking, walking, etc.) that are activity-based. Try to focus less on dating.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





What does your profile say? Have someone give you a straightforward reaction to it with pointers/tips.

THEKIDSRALLRIGHT





Love to your grandma, but she has no clue what dating in 2023 is all about. I like Meredith’s advice: You can exit any situation, any time, with confidence if it’s not meeting your needs. Everyone deals with these scenarios, they’re not personal attacks.

PENSEUSE

