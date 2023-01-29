Annie Wersching, star of ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ dies at 45

Wersching was also known for playing Julia Brasher, a police officer on the Amazon series “Bosch,” and Emma Whitmore, an engineer, on the NBC series “Timeless.” On Fox’s “24,” she played special FBI agent Renee Walker.

Wersching’s death was confirmed by her publicist, Craig Schneider. The cause was cancer, Schneider said in a statement released Sunday. He noted that Wersching was diagnosed in 2020 but had continued her acting work, playing the Borg Queen on the second season of “Picard,” a “Star Trek” spinoff on Paramount+, as well as serial killer Rosalind Dyer on the ABC crime series “The Rookie.”

Actress Annie Wersching, best known for her roles on the television series “Star Trek: Picard,” “24,” “Bosch” and “Timeless,” died Sunday morning in Los Angeles. She was 45.

Advertisement

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” Wersching’s husband, actor Stephen Full, said in a statement. “But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you.”

Get Today's Headlines The day's top stories delivered every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Full noted that whenever he and his sons left their house, Wersching would shout “Bye!” until they were out of earshot.

“I can still hear it ringing,” he added. “Bye, my Buddie.”

In an interview with the Paramount+ show “The Ready Room,” Wersching described playing the Borg Queen as “certainly a little intimidating.” She noted that she had familiarized herself with the role and those who had previously played it before going forward with her own interpretation and performance. “It’s such an iconic role,” she said. “I’m incredibly excited to have everyone see.”

In a statement released Sunday, Akiva Goldsman, an executive producer of “Picard,” described Wersching as a “gift” and an “utter joy” to work with. “Her entire ‘Star Trek’ family is heartbroken,” he said.

Advertisement

Jon Cassar, director and producer of “24,” said in a statement that he mourned the loss of a colleague and a friend. “Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile,” he said. “Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away.” He added, “She’ll be truly missed.”

Wersching was born and raised by her parents, Sandy and Frank Wersching, in St. Louis. She is survived by her husband and their three children, Freddie, Ozzie and Archie Full.