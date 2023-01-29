Boston man charged with possession of ‘ghost gun’ following argument at Roxbury laundromat

An argument at a Roxbury laundromat led to a foot chase with police and the arrest of a Boston man on charges of possession of a so-called ghost gun and making threats to shoot people using it, according to officials.

Abdul Griffin-Orlandy, 24, was arraigned Friday in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and making threats, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Griffin-Orlandy was ordered held in lieu of $1,000 bail and told that if he is released, he must stay away from the laundromat and the victims, according to the statement. He is due back in court on March 17. It was not clear Sunday whether he had retained an attorney.