Boston man charged with possession of ‘ghost gun’ following argument at Roxbury laundromat

An argument at a Roxbury laundromat led to a foot chase with police and the arrest of a Boston man on charges of possession of a so-called ghost gun and making threats to shoot people using it, according to officials.
Abdul Griffin-Orlandy, 24, was arraigned Friday in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and making threats, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Griffin-Orlandy was ordered held in lieu of $1,000 bail and told that if he is released, he must stay away from the laundromat and the victims, according to the statement. He is due back in court on March 17. It was not clear Sunday whether he had retained an attorney.
Advertisement
About 11:30 a.m. Thursday Boston police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at Laundromax on Warren Street, according to the statement.
Three people at the scene told police that a woman and a man, who was later identified as Griffin-Orlandy, had verbally harassed them and Griffin-Orlandy had threatened to shoot them, prosecutors said.
When police talked to Griffin-Orlandy, they noticed that he was attempting to shield a book bag with his body, according to prosecutors. When asked to empty the bag, Griffin-Orlandy removed one book, and when police attempted to pat down the bag, Griffin-Orlandy ran away, according to the statement.
A short foot chase followed, but police quickly subdued Griffin-Orlandy, according to the statement. In the bag, police found a 9mm ghost gun equipped with a laser sight, which contained one round in its chamber and 10 rounds in the attached magazine, prosecutors said.
Ghost guns are untraceable weapons that can be easily assembled at home from kits bought online or at gun shows, according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.
Advertisement