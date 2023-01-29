fb-pixel Skip to main content

Driver critically injured in rollover crash on I-395 south in Auburn

By Collin Robisheaux Globe Correspondent,Updated January 29, 2023, 53 minutes ago

One person was critically injured Sunday afternoon in a single-car rollover crash on Interstate 395 in Auburn, officials said.

The car, which had only one occupant, rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest near Exit 12B on the southbound side of I-395, according to a spokesperson from the Auburn Fire Department. The driver was initially trapped inside the car but was eventually freed with the use of a hydraulic spreader, according to the spokesperson.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with what were believed to be “critical injuries,” according to a 2:30 p.m. post from the Auburn Fire Department’s Twitter account. No further information was immediately available Sunday evening.

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.

