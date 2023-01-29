Gary Smith, producer of the Pixies and Juliana Hatfield, dies at 64

Then the manager of Fort Apache Studios, which he would go on to own, Mr. Smith had an ear and taste for musicians who were edgy, unique, unforgettable. He would eventually produce or manage Juliana Hatfield and Natalie Merchant , Tanya Donelly , and Billy Bragg . And as he listened to Thompson sing that night, Mr. Smith heard a future the Pixies hadn’t yet imagined.

“I think it was our second gig,” recalled Pixies frontman Charles Thompson, “and he said, ‘Oh, these kids got something.’ "

One night in 1987, Gary Smith was at the Rathskeller , the famous Kenmore Square rock club known simply as the Rat, listening to a not-yet famous band called the Pixies .

“Here was this kid screaming at the top of his lungs, then bringing it down to something very calm,” he told the Globe in 2004. “There was something almost shamanistic about him. It was totally new, and I thought they were it.”

Mr. Smith, who later sold his studios and moved to Walpole, N.H., where he kept fostering the creativity of musicians and other artists, died in his home Jan. 16. He was 64 and had been diagnosed with cancer in September.

“He told me recently, ‘I heard something good and interesting in you and your band and I wanted to make it louder,’ " Hatfield said in an interview after Mr. Smith died. They met in the late 1980s, when she was performing with her early group Blake Babies.

“Gary took us seriously from the very first minute,” she said. “That was so important to us, to feel like someone understood what we wanted to do. And he didn’t want to change it. He just wanted to make it louder — metaphorically and otherwise — so other people could hear it.”

An outpost distant from music hubs in New York and Los Angeles, Mr. Smith’s Fort Apache Studios left a legacy that far exceeded its humble beginnings and even humbler surroundings.

The Pixies brought sleeping bags and camped out in in the studio’s initial Roxbury location while Mr. Smith engineered the band’s first demo tracks in 1987. “There were a lot of late-night drug deals going on outside,” Thompson said. “When the sun went down, we locked ourselves in the building.”

Drawn in part by Mr. Smith’s hospitality in and out of studios in a Roxbury warehouse, and later in Cambridge, bands small and large found their way to Fort Apache to record or engineer tracks: Throwing Muses and Dinosaur Jr., Radiohead and the Lemonheads.

Mr. Smith provided “a nonthreatening, warm, enveloping environment,” Hatfield said, and his presence in musicians’ lives extended from the sound board to the dinner table to everything else. The meals he prepared were as memorable as time spent cutting tracks, and his friendship was a feast as well.

“He’s just been a huge part of every key moment of my life,” said Donelly, whom he persuaded to relocate to Boston when she and Throwing Muses needed to move beyond their Rhode Island beginnings.

“I can’t imagine what my life would look like now without him in it, musically and personally,” Donelly said, “and there are so many people who feel the same.”

With his insistence on inspiring the whole person, not just the musician, Mr. Smith was a valuable studio asset.

“He had a great bedside manner,” said Bragg, who formerly co-owned the studios with Mr. Smith. “He wasn’t like a producer. He was more like a co-conspirator.”

Mr. Smith, Bragg added, “was an encourager. He was a guy who made things happen; that was his real skill. He didn’t only have ideas. Everybody has ideas, but not everybody has a way to make them happen. Gary could realize those ideas.”

That encouragement of artists ultimately influenced musicians far beyond Boston. The legendary Kurt Cobain said he modeled the loud-quiet-loud hook in Nirvana’s anthem “Smells Like Teen Spirit” on the Pixies’ dynamic signature.

Meanwhile, the personal example that Mr. Smith set as a producer, manager, and friend resonated throughout the industry.

“I benefited enormously from our friendship. He was a really, really dear friend and I will miss him,” said Glyn Johns, who has produced or engineered tracks and albums for bands including the Rolling Stones, the Eagles, and Led Zeppelin.

While Mr. Smith “obviously was a businessman and had to make a living,” Johns said, “he was driven by helping others far more than himself.”

Born in Newport, R.I., on March 28, 1958, Gary Smith was the younger of two brothers whose parents, Marie Pinto Smith and Michael James Smith, were teachers.

Mr. Smith had no immediate survivors. His father died long ago, his mother last year, and his brother, Michael Jr., in 2017.

In high school, Mr. Smith began playing guitar in rock bands. He studied philosophy at Colby College in Maine before traveling and then settling in Boston, where he initially ran errands for Moshe Safdie’s architectural firm.

When Mr. Smith began working at Fort Apache, he quickly developed his approach to cultivating each musician’s creativity and discovering what was special in each song.

It was important to assemble the sounds of voices and instruments “organically and not think of the elements as independent,” he told the Globe in 1995. “I think of the sound as a totality. First you get the whole band together, then invent a beautiful sound.”

“He always kind of looked me in the eye like, ‘Eh, don’t think about it too much. Just do it,’ " Thompson said. “He knew if we did what we were doing in the clubs he would capture something cool.”

Thompson, who has performed as Frank Black and Black Francis, said Mr. Smith “allowed us to retain our naiveté. He didn’t change any of that. He knew what we were and said, ‘Let’s capture this.’ "

Mr. Smith “was funny, he was discerning, he cared about right and wrong,” Hatfield said, “and at the same time he had this constant sense of awe and wonder at the wonderfulness of the world. I feel that’s a really good world view, to hold the righteous anger, which is totally justified, and also recognize the beauty.”

Donelly said Mr. Smith “had this great way of making you feel that your song was amazing and was going to get there, while also saying, ‘Do we need this part? And are you sure this is the note?’ — but always in the spirit of a team player, not somebody standing outside of the song. And it was always song by song for him.”

More than 20 years ago, Mr. Smith bought a farm in Walpole, N.H., and launched businesses across the Connecticut River in Bellows Falls, Vt.: a new home for Fort Apache, community radio station WOOL-FM, and Popolo, an Italian farm-to-table restaurant.

As he kept managing and producing musicians, his circle of close friends expanded so far that dozens were part of phone and text chains, sharing updates on his health.

“He was good at building community,” Bragg said.

Mr. Smith’s friends will announce a gathering to celebrate his life and his career of helping songs transcend the sum of their words and notes.

“He had a certain aesthetic for what he thought music should do, and it was more than to just make money and sell records,” Bragg said. “Gary wanted to make the kind of music that, if it didn’t change the world, then your world could be changed by listening to it.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.