Lion dancers celebrate Lunar New Year in Chinatown

The Lunar New Year is based on the Chinese lunisolar calendar, and 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.

The dragons, each operated by two dancers, visited businesses and restaurants, where they were “fed” oranges and lettuce heads to help bring good fortune in the coming year.

The annual Lion Dance Parade saluting the Lunar New Year was celebrated in Chinatown Sunday with dancers in colorful dragon costumes winding through the streets accompanied by cymbalists and drummers.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox were among those enjoying the festivities.

Wu reflected during the celebration on the challenges the neighborhood has faced during the coronavirus pandemic when many restaurants and other businesses lost customers.

“We have had a couple of very rocky years for Chinatown, just as the pandemic was starting, even before the virus was in the United States,” she said, according to video broadcast by WCVB-TV.

Cox said the police department is being cautious in the wake of a California mass shooting connected to Lunar New Year celebrations while trying to ensure that residents can safely observe traditional seasonal festivities.

“We have so many people that are embedded within the city, and we listen to them,” Cox said in the video on WCVB-TV. “These cultural events are wonderful. That’s what makes Boston so great. And we’ve been doing this a long time.”

Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.





Haley Hersey can be reached at haley.hersey@globe.com.