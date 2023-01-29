Man fatally shot in Methuen early Sunday morning

A man was shot and killed in Methuen early Sunday morning, officials said.
Methuen police responded to a report of shots fired in the Haverhill Street area of the city at about 2:06 a.m., the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement. The shooting happened near the Lawrence city line, Methuen police said in a statement.
Police were notified a few minutes later that a man had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital with gunshot wounds, the district attorney’s office said. Officers were also dispatched to the hospital, where the man was treated but died from his injuries. His identity was not released.
The shooting is under investigation by the district attorney’s office, Methuen police detectives, and the Essex County State Police detective unit, police said.
“Investigators believe this is not a random act of violence and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” police said.
