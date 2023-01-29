Man fatally shot in Methuen early Sunday morning

A man was shot and killed in Methuen early Sunday morning, officials said.

Methuen police responded to a report of shots fired in the Haverhill Street area of the city at about 2:06 a.m., the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement. The shooting happened near the Lawrence city line, Methuen police said in a statement.

Police were notified a few minutes later that a man had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital with gunshot wounds, the district attorney’s office said. Officers were also dispatched to the hospital, where the man was treated but died from his injuries. His identity was not released.