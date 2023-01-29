Medical examiner rules man’s death a homicide after shooting outside Manchester, N.H., bar

The shooting death of a 24-year-old man outside a Manchester, N.H., bar was ruled a homicide on Sunday following an autopsy by the state medical examiner’s office, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said.

Timothy Pouliot, of Manchester, was shot multiple times outside The Goat bar and grill on Old Granite Street early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene, the attorney general’s office said.

John Delee, 22, of Salem, N.H., was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and reckless conduct. He is being held on bail and is set to face arraignment Monday morning in Hillsborough Superior Court in Manchester, the attorney general’s office said.