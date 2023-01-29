Police continue search for Ware man missing ‘several days’

Jeffrey Allard, 57, was last “seen several days ago” after leaving a medical facility in Marlborough, according to a statement from State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.

State Police and Marlborough police continued to search unsuccessfully for a third day Sunday for a missing man from Ware, officials said.

Jeffrey Allard, 57, was last seen "several days ago" after leaving a medical facility in Marlborough, officials said.

The search, which began Friday, has focused on Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough, where the State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit conducted a water search Sunday, Procopio said. The search did not result in locating Allard or any evidence relating to his disappearance, according to the statement.

The Boston Fire Department Dive Team, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the Marlborough Police and Fire departments participated Sunday in the search for Allard.

The water search at Sudbury Reservoir will not resume Monday unless new information is discovered, according to the statement.

Anyone who may have seen Allard or who has information about him should call 911 or Marlborough police at 508-485-1212.









