Teenager fatally shot Sunday morning in Mattapan

The victim was a male teenager, according to James Borghesani, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office.

Officers responded to a call around 11:32 a.m. at 119 Babson St., said Officer Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for Boston police.

A teenager was shot and killed in Mattapan Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden expressed condolences to those impacted by the shooting during a press conference at the scene Sunday afternoon.

“Our hearts go out to our communities and everyone who is affected [by the incident],” Hayden said, according to a video from his office. “We are doing everything we can to investigate the scene at this time.”

The cause of the shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon, said Torigian and Borghesani.

No other information was immediately available.

