Woburn teachers, school administrators resume contract talks Sunday

Talks have been going on for more than a year between the School Committee and the Woburn Teachers’ Association, which has about 550 members, including teachers, nurses, and paraprofessionals.

Negotiators for Woburn educators and the city’s School Committee resumed talks Sunday morning in a last-ditch effort to reach an agreement on a new contract, as the city’s teachers prepare to walk the picket line Monday if a deal is not reached before then.

On Sunday, the two sides resumed negotiations at 10 a.m. at Woburn’s Joyce Middle School, according to Eric Scarborough, a Woburn Teachers Association spokesperson.

The talks were expected to continue through the rest of the day, Scarborough said in a brief e-mail.

The Woburn School Committee and Mayor Scott Galvin did not immediately respond to questions Sunday morning.

The union, in a statement posted to Twitter Saturday night, said the School Committee and Galvin have shown “an outright refusal” to work collaboratively.

“We do not take our decision to strike lightly, and believe that we have exhausted all other options,” said Barbara Locke, the union president, in the statement. “In fact, there is no other path forward.

“We implore Mayor Scott Galvin and the School Committee to help us complete construction of a contract reflecting the quality of Woburn Public Schools and its educators,” Locke said.

The union’s goals for the contract include pay increases for education support professionals, smaller class sizes, and twice-a-week physical education classes for elementary school students, the statement said.

The most recent agreement, reached in January 2021, included a 1 percent pay increase for one year, union leaders have said.

The School Committee and Galvin, in a joint statement Friday, said their mission was to develop a contract that is fair for students, staff, and Woburn residents. They said their last proposal, made Jan. 18, allows for reduced class sizes and more instructional time for students.

It would include a wage increase that would come on top of step increases that about half of school staff received at the start of the school year, plus “additional collaborative professional development” they said.

“The Committee remains firmly committed to bargaining in good faith with the WTA and working toward a resolution that is fair to all stakeholders and ensures high-quality education for the students of Woburn,” the committee and Galvin said in the statement.

School district leaders said the sides reached an agreement in October, but union members did not ratify that deal.

On Friday, union members voted to authorize a strike starting Monday if they did not reach an agreement with the School Committee. Hundreds of educators and their supporters rallied Saturday on Woburn Common, where several speakers at the event blamed the lack of a contract on Galvin.

Shortly before Saturday’s rally, the School Committee and Galvin, who oppose a work stoppage, announced that the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board concluded the Woburn Teachers’ Association was about to engage in a strike in violation of state law.

Public school teachers and other public employees are prohibited from striking, but the Massachusetts Teachers Association has backed proposed legislation allowing educators and some workers to strike.

In recent months, teachers unions in communities including Brookline and Malden reached agreements with their school districts following one-day strikes, while Melrose educators were able to finalize a contract before a planned strike began.

In Haverhill, educators walked the picket line for nearly a week before reaching a deal in October with school administrators.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.