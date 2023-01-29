6 people are dead after small bus and box truck crash in upstate New York

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Federal and state authorities are investigating a crash involving a small bus and box truck in snowy conditions that killed six people in upstate New York near the Canadian border.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. Saturday on Highway 37 in Louisville, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of Syracuse along the St. Lawrence River.

State police said the six people who died, as well as three others who were seriously hurt, were on the bus. One of the people injured was in critical condition.