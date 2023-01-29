AP source: Dolphins bringing in former Broncos coach Vic Fangio to be defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins have reached a deal with former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio to become their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.

Fangio, who had been one of the most sought-after defensive coordinator candidates this offseason, was Denver's head coach from 2019-21, going 19-30.